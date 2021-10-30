Daniel VanAcker made some history with an outstanding performance in the Suburban East Conference Championships run at Tanners Brook Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
VanAcker won the individual championship in the meet with a time of 15:26.39, making him the first Forest Lake boys cross-country individual league titlist since 1994, when Eric Pierce won the Twin Cities Suburban Conference crown.
“We have had some good runners in the past, but Dan came out and showcased what he can do,” Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said. “And that was an incredibly fast time.”
Indeed it was – VanAcker’s time is a 4:59 pace for each mile – and the senior said part of his motivation came from last season’s league meet. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the SEC championship a year ago was run in “pods” of three teams, and VanAcker was not allowed to run in the same pod as last year’s top two finishers.
“Last year I felt I had a chance [to win],” he said. “There is a lot of strategy that goes into a race like this, so not being able to run with the leaders really made last year difficult. I think this is the best conference in the state, so winning this meet means a ton to me.”
In the team race, the Rangers placed sixth with 145 points, three better than seventh-place Woodbury. Mounds View won the meet with just 47 points, less than half the total of second-place Roseville, which had 99.
“This is an extremely deep conference – I think this is one of the best, if not the best, cross-country conferences in the state,” Richardson said. “There are a lot of tough teams – four of our teams are ranked in the top 12 in the state – so this is good competition.
“I thought we did as well as we could. We had some PRs and season’s bests, and that’s what you want at this time of year.”
VanAcker certainly is running at his best, and he followed a sound game plan to win the race by roughly six seconds.
“We knew everyone goes out fast at conference, so my plan was to sit on the back of whoever took the lead early for the first mile, and go at whatever pace they went out at,” VanAcker said. “Then it got tricky, because Elliott McArthur and Will Skelly [both of Mounds View] have some pretty insane [finishing kicks], so I knew I had to have a decent gap going into the final 100 yards, or I wasn’t going to win.”
VanAcker ran the first mile in five minutes flat, then covered the second mile in 4:50 to build an advantage over both. And the senior was never challenged, with Skelly placing second and McArthur third.
“I felt super-smooth in the first mile, and after I dropped the hammer on them, they didn’t follow me,” VanAcker said. “I had a chance to peek in the final 800 meters, and I saw Skelly was coming, so I put in a bit of a surge so he wouldn’t come near me.”
Forest Lake’s second runner behind VanAcker was fellow senior Ethan Sievers, who placed 16th with a 16:35.5 clocking. He was followed by junior Ryan Houseman (17:03.3) in 29th place, sophomore Jacob Kensy (17:55.0) in 53rd and junior Jacob Mayer (18:27.6) in 65th.
Because of their places in the meet, VanAcker and Sievers both earned berth on the all-conference team, while Houseman received honorable mention.
The Rangers’ displacement runners were junior Cooper Larson (18:27.7) in 66th place and senior Jonathon Cubus (18:41.1), who finished 69th. Also running for Forest Lake in the varsity race were eighth grader Sam McCafferty in 74th (18:54.70), sophomore Logan Hays in 89th (21:08.83) and eighth grader Mason Hays (22:34.53) in 93rd.
The next race for the Ranger boys team was the Class 3A Section 7 meet, which was run on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Anoka and was not completed at press time. VanAcker said his goal is another strong performance in that meet to set up a bid for a state individual title.
“I’ve put in way more mileage than normal this year, knowing I would be a state contender,” VanAcker said. “Last week I did 65 miles [in the week prior to the meet], so I didn’t taper as much as normal. But I still wanted to win this race, and finishing with such a fast time makes me believe I have a lot more in me.”
