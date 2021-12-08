CC standout placed 3rd in state meet
It would be hard to top the list of things Daniel VanAcker was thankful for this past Thanksgiving.
The Forest Lake senior became the first Ranger in nearly 30 years to win a league individual title in cross-country, and he also won his second consecutive section crown on his way to a third-place finish in the state meet, which tied the best individual finish in program history.
But a few days before the Thanksgiving holiday, VanAcker had one more reason to be thankful as he announced that he was verbally committing to run cross-country at the University of Minnesota starting next fall.
“I feel really blessed,” VanAcker said. “I try to do everything for God’s glory, and I feel he’s led me to this spot. I’m really thankful, that’s for sure.”
VanAcker admitted that he was leaning toward signing with the Golden Gophers even as he looked at other schools.
“I had one last visit I wanted to take [elsewhere],” he said. “The visit was somewhat disappointing, and it made this decision easier for me. Minnesota is closer to my home, and I love the coaches at Minnesota. I’m excited about where the team is going. …
“It was hard to not be a little starstruck. I got pampered for the couple of days I was there. To see the insane facilities, and all the gear I would get, was amazing.
“But I’m not going there exclusively to run: I’m going there to study architecture, so I wanted to make sure that program was a good fit for me. Because of COVID-19, I didn’t get to tour any of the architecture facilities, which was a little bit of a bummer. But recently I was able to contact one of the professors in the program, and that was helpful to talk about the scope of the program and the philosophy behind it.”
This past season VanAcker was Forest Lake’s top runner, and he quickly proved to be one of the top runners in the state. He finished sixth in the boys Gold Division at the Roy Griak Invitational, an event sponsored by the University of Minnesota that brings together top runners from this state as well as neighboring states.
VanAcker won the Suburban East Conference individual title in a race run at Tanners Brook on Oct. 19, making him the first boys individual titlist from Forest Lake since 1994. He then claimed the Class 3A Section 7 individual crown, beating his nearest competitor by 14 seconds in a race run at Anoka on Oct. 27.
VanAcker then capped his extraordinary season by placing third in the Class 3A State meet run at St. Olaf on Nov. 6.
“Coach [Andy] Richardson was huge in this process – I wouldn’t be here without all of his coaching,” VanAcker said. “No matter how insanely high I set a goal, he always believes in me, and he pushes me to get to that goal.
“My parents [David and Gerri VanAcker] also have really supported me through all this. They taught me to be a hard worker, and I thank them for that.”
