Ranger cross country hosts SEC title race at Tanners Brook
Forest Lake’s Daniel VanAcker continued his strong senior season by winning the individual title at the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational run on Monday, Oct. 4.
And Norah Hushagen continued her string of solid performances this year as the freshman finished second in the girls varsity race at STMA run the same day.
VanAcker won the boys varsity race with a time of 15:44.6 that was almost 30 seconds faster than his nearest competitor. His win helped the boys finish seventh in the team race with 149 points, just four behind Apple Valley in sixth.
The second finisher for the Rangers was senior Ethan Sievers, who placed 21st with a time of 17:20.2, while junior Ryan Houseman placed 33rd with a 17:40.6 clocking.
Rounding out the Forest Lake lineup was sophomore Jacob Kensy (18:01.5) in 48th, senior Jacob Mayer (18:09.4) in 53rd, junior Cooper Larson (18:17.5) in 56th and senior Jonathon Cubus (18:24.4) in 62nd.
On the girls side, Hushagen’s second-place finish in a time of 18:34.9 helped the Rangers place fourth among 11 teams with 102 points.
Close on Hushagen’s heels was junior Ellie Hanowski, who took eighth overall with a time of 19:36.5. Next for the Rangers were seniors Ella Niznik, who placed 24th with a time of 20:46.1, and Isabel Castilleja, who finished 34th with a 21:08.9 clocking.
Junior Jordan Parent was just three spots behind Castilleja with a time of 21:19.8, while seniors Annabelle Stang (21:53.5) in 43rd and Hunter Haines (22:36.3) in 53rd closed out Forest Lake’s lineup.
The Rangers’ next event was the Princeton Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 12, an event that was not completed at press time.
Forest Lake will host the Suburban East Conference Championship at Tanners Brook Golf Course on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The boys varsity race will run at 3:30 p.m., and the girls race is scheduled to start at 4 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.