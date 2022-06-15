Ellie Hanowski leads the girls with sixth-place finish
It was a rapid swing of emotions for the Rangers, but senior Daniel VanAcker delivered a memorable performance to highlight Forest Lake’s efforts in the Class AAA track and field state meet on Saturday, June 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
After placing fourth in the 3,200 meters during day 1 of the new three-class, three-day state meet two days earlier, VanAcker surged ahead of Mounds View’s Will Skelly down the stretch to seize a state championship in the 1,600 meters.
The University of Minnesota recruit crossed the line in 4:10.27, less than a second ahead of Skelly (4:11.05). VanAcker is believed to be the program’s first individual state champion since Cody Walton in the 300 hurdles and Anthony Tyler in the discus claimed gold medals in 2013. The Rangers also won the 4x100 relay title that year on the way to a runner-up finish in the state team standings.
“It was pretty fun to watch,” Rangers coach Andy Richardson said. “I’m pretty sure I embarrassed myself a little bit when he was coming down that final stretch.”
VanAcker followed the plan throughout, which was gleaned from an earlier race this season against Skelly and the 3,200-meter race at state just two days earlier.
“It was perfect,” Richardson said. “Dan and I talked about race strategy and knowing what he had to do,” Richardson said. “If it was below a certain pace he was going. It wasn’t super fast, but not too slow to be concerning. He put himself in perfect position. He never got behind by more than four or five meters.”
VanAcker, who placed third in the state cross-country meet last fall, completed his third lap around 61 seconds and was even faster while closing in about 57 seconds.
“He found another gear,” Richardson said. “He could not have executed that race any better than he did.”
The more leisurely pace of the first lap created a tighter pack before things started to space out a bit. VanAcker was in about seventh or eighth after 400 meters before making a move and quickly climbing up to second.
“Every possible move he had to make, he answered it perfectly,” Richardson said.
Skelly won a state championship in the 800 meters a year ago and ran a state-best 4:12.62 in the 1,600 meters earlier this season, but Richardson wasn’t too concerned about it coming down to a sprint to the finish as long as the rest of the race wasn’t too slow.
“The biggest thing was that it was an honest pace so it didn’t just come down to foot speed,” Richardson said. “He ran a 4:10, which is a lot different than running a 4:20 pace, even though that kid has some speed. Dan is the toughest kid I’ve ever seen in my life. He just fought through it all. He said he just wanted it.”
It capped a remarkable season and career for VanAcker, who also won an individual state championship in wrestling at 152 pounds this winter.
“When he was a freshman, it was my first year as track and cross country coach,” Richardson said. “I was telling him all season he was ready to run 4:10 and that’s exactly what he did.
“His combination of events is pretty crazy. To be a state champion in track and wrestling and third in cross country is an insane season.”
In addition to breaking his own school record in the 1,600, VanAcker also bettered the previous school standard in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:09.08.
“He ran a great race,” Richardson said. “He was the only one of the top seven who PR’d. They were going really slow the first lap and it was more of a tactical race. There was some fighting for position and it just kind of wears on your and when that race went Dan went, too, but just didn’t have enough to go with those guys.”
The excitement of VanAcker’s state title followed a deflating occurrence in the 4x200 relay just one event earlier.
The Rangers performed well in the prelims and were in strong position to score points on the final day, but those expectations took a hit when Nicholas Barlett suffered a hamstring injury while running the third leg of the relay in the finals.
“Those kinds of things happen,” Richardson said. “That happened and that was very devastating. You just feel for him, but the guys did a nice job of supporting him and picking him back up.”
The Rangers entered the state meet with higher expectations, but settled for an 11th-place finish with 29 points. Andover captured the inaugural Class AAA state title with 62.2 points, followed by runner-up Rosemount (58) and third-place Moorhead (55).
“It definitely made a huge difference. We for sure would have been higher than 11th with those points, but there’s nothing you can do about it. Mainly, you just feel for Nick that something like that happens in the final meet of the year, but I would say those other guys filled in well.”
Forest Lake qualified with the second-fastest time (1:28.21) in prelims, but slipped to ninth with a time of 1:32.31 in the finals with a team that also included Gavin Rustad, Reid Olson and Cole Brisbois.
“He was on all three relays,” Richardson said. “They were looking really good and in position to be up there.”
Rustad, Brisbois, Bartlett and Westin Hoyt qualified fourth after prelims in the 4x100 relay (42.65). Josh Henderson filled in admirably for Bartlett, but the Rangers were slightly slower in the finals and placed sixth in a time of 42.74.
Then in the 4x400 relay, the Rangers ranked fifth after prelims (3:23.10) before Olson, Jacob Mayer, Keagan Zeidler and VanAcker placed seventh in the finals with a time of 3:24.13. Zeidler also ran in the prelims, but was expected to be replaced by Bartlett in the finals.
“He ran the prelims because we were trying to save Nick, knowing he had the long jump and three running events on Saturday,” Richardson said.
Mayer set a personal best while placing seventh in the 400 meters with a time of 49.91.
“Jake had a really nice race,” Richardson said. “He PR’d by half a second to finish seventh. Fifty-flat is one of those barriers if you break you put yourself in a different category, and for him it was nice to finally get under 50 and knowing he’s got another whole season left.”
Brisbois finished 11th in the 100-meter prelims with a time of 11.08 and did not advance to the finals.
The Rangers also had two entries in the field events. Bartlett finished 12th in the long jump with a distance of 20-11 1/2 while Theodore Carey placed 13th in the triple jump at 42-8 1/2 — about 1 1/2 feet behind his top jump of 44-2 1/4 in the section meet.
“Ted had three good jumps,” Richardson said. “State is a whole new animal. He was disappointed, but he still did a nice job and had a great season.”
This was the final meet for five seniors who contributed to an outstanding season for the Rangers, which included a sixth-place finish at True Team state.
“Five of them are seniors,” Richardson said. “It was definitely a good group and some guys will be hard to replace, but hopefully we can build a good enough team and program that we can find some of those guys. That’s a special group, but hopefully we can use their success to continue to make us better.”
Forest Lake girls
Ellie Hanowski and Norah Hushagen landed on the medal stand while competing for Forest Lake in the Class AAA state meet on Saturday, June 11.
The Rangers totaled six points in the meet, placing in a tie for 33rd. Rosemount racked up 93 points to claim the state team title while Minnetonka (81) and Edina (63) followed in second and third.
Hanowski ran to a sixth-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:16.53. She qualified for the finals with a time of 2:15.58, the seventh-fastest time in prelims.
Hanowski also led off Forest Lake’s 4x400 relay team that also included Annabelle Stang, Kylie Woods and Isabel Castilleja and placed 14th in prelims with a time 4:12.29.
Hushagen placed eighth in the 3,200 meters on June 9 with a time of 10:56.97. She followed two days later with a 12th-place finish in the 1,600 meters with a time 5:14.15.
Castilleja joined Hushagen in the 1,600 meters, placing 19th with a time of 5:26.05.
