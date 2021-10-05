Forest Lake senior Daniel VanAcker, right, continued to push for a spot among the top runners in the state by placing sixth in the boys Gold Division at the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by the University of Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 24.
VanAcker placed third among Minnesota runners in the race with a 5K time of a 16:17.2 to lead the Ranger boys to a 32nd-place finish at the event, which featured 47 teams, including many of the top teams from neighboring states as well as Minnesota.
Senior Ethan Sievers placed 166th (18:11.4), followed by junior Ryan Houseman in 201st (18:27.4), sophomore Jacob Kensy in 243rd (18:45.1) and senior Jonathon Cubus in 313th (19:11.4) in a race that featured a total of 446 runners.
The Forest Lake girls finished 20th in the girls Gold race with 599 points and were led by freshman Norah Hushagen, who placed 20th with a time of 19:22.6.
Next for Forest Lake was junior Ellie Hanowski in 66th (20:16.8), followed by senior Ella Niznik in 124th (21:10.3), junior Jordan Parent in 176th (21:46.5) and senior Isabel Castilleja in 251st (22:32.7) among 397 competitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.