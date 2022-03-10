Forest Lake senior Daniel VanAcker knows a thing or two about dreams of state wrestling titles – and about how those dreams can be dashed. His sophomore year, he made it to the semifinal round, but lost three matches to finish sixth.
“There was a lot of pressure, knowing I made it far – but I learned it can go downhill pretty quick,” he said. Last year, he didn’t advance to the state tournament.
But this year there were no disappointments as VanAcker won the Class 3A state title at 152 pounds in the meet held at the Xcel Center on Friday-Saturday, March 4-5.
“It has not sunk in yet,” VanAcker said moments after the match ended. But for him, winning the semi-final match was more exciting.
“There’s something about knowing you’re in the finals that takes the pressure off,” he added.
VanAcker opened the tournament with an 8-2 decision over John Lundstrom of Osseo, then recorded back-to-back pins to reach the finals.
“My normal strategy is to weather the storm in the first period, wear on the guy as much as I can, then in the third period they’re tired and you get the pin,” VanAcker said.
That can lead to some tight matches, such as the championship bout against Jacob Whitaker of Anoka. Neither wrestler scored in the first period, and VanAcker had to avoid a near-takedown late in the second. In the third period VanAcker tied the match with an early escape, the registered a takedown that he turned into a championship-sealing pin at 5:44.
“I was concerned when he got that shot late in the second period,” VanAcker said. “But I got out of it, and that gave me confidence. I think my single-leg defense is one of my strengths, so that was helpful.”
The win gave VanAcker, the 18th boys wrestler from Forest Lake to win a state title, a 49-4 record this season, which coach Joe Kunshier said is a tribute to the senior.
“Daniel can do anything he puts his mind to,” Kunshier said. “He’s the kid who does everything right. He prepares correctly, he diets the right way and he works hard. Dan is going to be successful running cross country and track at Minnesota.”
VanAcker finished third at this year’s state cross country meet, but he said there will be no late change of heart to wrestle in college instead.
“I love wrestling, but now I think I’m done wrestling,” VanAcker said with a smile. “I’ll miss the guys and the coaches a ton, but yes, I’m ready to start running again.”
Ranger wrestling takes four other medals
VanAcker was one of four Forest Lake wrestlers to reach the medal stand at the state tournament, which brought a smile to Kunshier’s face. Mark Rendl, Jake Aho, and Parker Lyden all took home medals in addition to Van Acker. (Aspen Blasko took home the second-ever awarded championship for girls wrestling. For more on that story, see the front page.)
“We had seven kids get here and five medal. That’s a pretty good weekend,” Kunshier said.
Rendl had a strong meet at 195, posting pins in both the first and second round before losing to eventual state champ Max McEnelly of Waconia in the semifinals.
“Mark had a great tournament and wrestled really, really smart,” Kunshier said. “I don’t know if there’s anyone in the building who could have beaten McEnelly; he’s an amazing talent.
“But Mark picked up the pieces, got into that third-place match, and he won.”
Rendl rebounded with a pair of tight decisions to finish with a 43-13 record and third place despite being only a sophomore.
“You just have to keep moving forward,” Rendl said of the loss to McEnelly. “It’s not easy, but it’s what you’ve got to do. I told myself, ‘Third is the best you can do now, so why not go for it?’ I knew that I had to keep wrestling, so why not win?
“My goal was to finish in the top three, and I got that done.”
Junior Jacob Aho had to battle to finish fourth, overcoming a second-round loss to win three matches in the consolation bracket.
“You have to wash it out of your brain,” Aho said of bouncing back from the early loss. “You go on to the next match. You take it one match at a time. That’s all you can do.”
His third-place bout was a rematch with J.T. Hausen of Faribault, the wrestler who knocked him out of the champions bracket in the quarterfinals. The rematch was so tight it went to overtime, where Hausen got a takedown that gave him the win.
He later said the losses would provide motivation to finish higher than fourth and improve on his 40-8 mark this season.
“At that point, there’s a million things going through your head: Did I let my team down? What will my teammates think? What will everyone think?” he said. “But that result is what it is now. I just need to get back to work and work harder for next year.”
Kunshier said he understood the emotions Aho was feeling afterwards.
“I know Jacob was really devastated after that final match,” Kunshier said. “I know what his goals were, and what was going through his head. He’s the most naturally talented kid on the team; his goal is to be a state champion, and he knows the path he needs to take to get there.”
Meanwhile, sophomore Parker Lyden had to post a pair of comebacks to finish fifth at 113. He opened the tournament strong, avenging a section final loss to Leo Edblad of Cambridge-Isanti in the quarterfinals before losing to Dylan Dauffenbach of Stillwater in the semis.
“I came in ready to fight the whole time,” Lyden said of his match with Edblad. “I didn’t give up easy takedowns, and in matches past I gave up takedowns early. This time I fought the whole match through.”
He won his first consolation match to secure a medal, then lost in the consolation semifinals before again bouncing back with a 57-second pin of Brandon Lee of Irondale-Spring Lake Park-St. Anthony Village.
“I felt I could have beaten the kids in the consolation semifinals, but overall I think I wrestled well,” Lyden said. “I learned that I need to get to my attacks more, and I need to work on finishing. And I could work on wrestling from the bottom a little more.”
The sophomore finished this year with a 37-12 record.
“Parker had a very tough weight bracket,” Kunshier said. “After having a disappointing round in the consolations, he came back and wrestled well.”
Freshman Grant Marr was forced to forfeit at 126 because of a bout of appendicitis, finishing the year with a 33-7 record.
“It was an unfortunate situation. ...I think there was a chance for Grant to be a place winner this year, so that was disappointing. But we’ve talked about what he needs to do to get better and get back here. I know he’s going to put in the work to improve and to place here,” Kunshier said.
And senior Colin McGeary lost a tight 4-3 decision to Jawahn Cockfield of Stillwater in his first-round match. When Cockfield lost in the second round, McGeary’s tournament was over.
“He loved being here,” Kunshier said. “To reach a point where he was able to wrestle at Xcel is something he will never forget. All the hard work he put it was worth it.”
