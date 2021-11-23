Forest Lake graduate Jeremiah VanAcker continued his impressive season by finishing second in the National Christian College Athletic Association meet run in Joplin, Missouri Friday, Nov. 12.
VanAcker, a sophomore at Crown College, covered the 8K course in a time of 26:43.97, to finish second in the race. His time and finish were both the best marks in school history.
His time was also a personal best.
VanAcker earned All-American honors for his performance, making him the first Crown runner to do so since 2007.
The final meet of the season for both VanAcker and the Crown cross country team will be the NCAA Regional, which will be run in Northfield on Monday, Dec. 13.
