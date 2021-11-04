Sievers also earns berth at state
Forest Lake’s Daniel VanAcker is one step away from realizing his dream.
The senior earned the opportunity to win the state cross-country individual title by claiming the Class 3A Section 7 individual crown on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Anoka High School. VanAcker covered the course in a time of 15:38.00, beating his nearest competitor by more than 14 seconds.
“This is exciting, for sure,” VanAcker said. “I’ve never been more confident in my fitness or my running ability or my coaching. Coach [Andy] Richardson has set me up perfectly for this race, so I’m excited to see what I’ve got at state.”
The strategy VanAcker used in this race was a carbon copy of the plan he executed in winning the Suburban East Conference individual title a week earlier: He ran with the leaders in the first mile, then buried them with a strong second mile before cruising to the finish.
“Coach literally said, ‘Let’s do the same thing you did at conference,’ and I said, ‘Let’s do it,’” VanAcker said. “The only thing that was different was that he said, if I had a large gap, he didn’t want me to ‘go to the well’ [and push it] because this is not the most important race of the year.
“So I was pretty chill in the third mile. I felt pretty good.”
Richardson, himself a middle distance runner who competed collegiately at the University of Minnesota, has been impressed with VanAcker’s performance.
“It’s crazy what he’s doing,” Richardson said of VanAcker. “He kind of cruised for the third mile, and he still finished in 15:38. That’s ridiculously fast – and I know he can go faster. That’s exciting; I think he’s got another big race coming.”
Senior Ethan Sievers also has one last race after earning the last individual qualifier spot for the state meet by finishing 10th in the section with a time of 16.47.99.
“I was very, very happy he gets a chance to run at state,” Richardson said of Sievers. “He works his butt off all the time, and he loves running. He cares about it, so I’m happy for him to qualify. He set [qualifying for state] as a goal, so it was great to see him get rewarded.”
The bad news was that junior Ryan Houseman just missed earning a chance to run at state, posting a time of 16:52.92 to place one spot behind Sievers.
“That’s definitely a bummer,” Richardson said of Houseman falling just short of the state meet. “But he was still excited because he had a big PR and ran an awesome race, and there was nothing for him to hang his head about.
“Obviously it would have been great for him to have one more race, though. I was bummed because it would have been great for him to get what he deserved: a berth in the state meet.”
As a team, the Rangers placed fourth overall with 101 points; Centennial won the meet with 60 points, while Anoka claimed the second spot in the state meet with 62, four fewer than Andover in third.
“I thought our team did a good job – I think we finished right where we expected to,” Richardson said. “Everyone raced hard enough and did the best they could, so that’s all you can ask for.”
Forest Lake’s fourth runner behind VanAcker, Sievers and Houseman was sophomore Jacob Kensy (17:56.54) in 39th place, followed by junior Jacob Mayer (18:09.78) in 41st. The Rangers displacers were senior Jonathon Cubus (18:40.83) in 48th and junior Cooper Larson (19:16.78) in 52nd.
VanAcker and Sievers will run in the Class 3A State Cross Country Championship hosted by St. Olaf College on Saturday, Nov. 6, starting at 9:30 a.m.
