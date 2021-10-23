Boys lose at Centennial, girls drop decision at Andover
The Forest Lake boys and girls soccer teams both saw their seasons come to a close with opening-round losses in the Class 3A Section 7 tournament.
For the boys, the end came in a 3-0 loss at Centennial in a quarterfinal contest the Cougars hosted on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“I thought we played a great match,” coach Joe Tomas said. “[Senior goalkeeper] Terek [Tomas] surprised me by playing the entire match despite his injuries, and he was fantastic. Worse, he got dinged on the hip in the first half and had to kick left-footed.
“After the match, the Centennial coach texted me, praising Terek for such a gutty performance.”
In that game the Rangers, who were seeded seventh in the section, held the No. 2 seed scoreless until Centennial erupted for three goals in the contest’s final 15 minutes.
“Once Centennial scored that goal, we had to push up and take some chances, because it doesn’t matter if you lose 1-0 or 3-0, it’s a loss,” Coach Tomas said. “And they countered a couple of times to score off of us.”
The Cougars then beat Coon Rapids in a semifinal contest two days later and played at Duluth East for the section title.
Meanwhile the Ranger boys will have to be satisfied with the memory of a strong final match after a difficult season in which they were 1-16 overall and 0-9 in the Suburban East Conference.
“This was one of the few times we had all of our preferred starters healthy and on the field, and that was good,” Coach Tomas said. “I wish we could have seen that a lot more this season, but I hope our guys take away this strong team performance as a good memory from this season.”
On the girls side, Forest Lake also was seeded seventh and dropped a 6-0 decision at Andover on Tuesday, Oct. 12.
“We held them scoreless for the first 20 minutes, the scoring chances were even and we competed well against them,” coach Trent Holmes said of the contest against the Huskies. “Once they got their first goal, they got another one quickly, but we recovered a bit.
“Then they scored their third goal with four seconds left in the first half, and you could see our girls’ heads drop.”
Sophomore Elizabeth Grams spent 74 of the 80 minutes as the Rangers’ goalkeeper and made 20 saves while allowing six goals; junior Brianna Thompson stopped the only shot she faced in her six minutes in goal.
Andover also won its semifinal contest two days later and played state-ranked Centennial for the section crown and state tournament berth that goes with it. But Holmes said the loss illuminated the steps forward his program has made in his three years as head coach.
“We played Andover in the section my first year, and we were never in that game,” he said. “We couldn’t complete a pass, we couldn’t do anything – and this year our willingness to compete was so much greater.”
So while Forest Lake finished this season with a 2-14-1 record that included a 1-8 mark in SEC action, Holmes is eager to see the direction the program is heading.
“Rebuilding a program is never easy, but this season was the year where we saw the most improvement in season,” he said. “You could see the team’s mentality change, and the decision-making was much better.
“Remember that this is a young team that saw an eighth grader play extended minutes and has a number of freshmen and sophomores on the varsity roster. We have a lot of juniors coming back next season, so we should be a more experienced team. And that’s exciting.”
