The Rangers head to Roseville for a conference game with a 5-1 record
The Forest Lake Rangers football team was on the 1-yard line on two occasions against Stillwater on Friday, Oct. 7, yet they didn’t score either time.
Those 14 points left on the table — and as Forest Lake coach Brad Beeskow said, “self-inflicted mistakes” — was the deciding factor behind their first loss of the season that ended their undefeated record.
In the second quarter, with the Rangers 1 yard away from tying the game and potentially taking a 14-13 lead, a poor snap sent the team back to nearly the 20-yard line. Forest Lake then turned the ball over, and Stillwater stormed down the field on the next drive, running the ball into the end zone to take a 20-7 lead at halftime.
Then with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, down 27-7, the Rangers fumbled the ball on the 1-yard line – again.
“When you play a good team like [Stillwater], you have to capitalize on every opportunity you get,” Beeskow said. “We had two opportunities at the 1-yard line and didn’t score either time, so you’re probably not going to win a whole lot of games like that.”
But the Rangers stuck with it in their 27-14 loss to the Ponies.
After Stillwater scored on the first drive of the game, the Rangers responded on the following drive when junior Leyton Patzer ran for his 10th rushing touchdown of the season.
Then with just over five minutes left in the game, senior Jake Johnson caught a 9-yard pass from senior quarterback Keagan Zeidler to make it a two possession game. The Rangers then successfully completed an onside kick and gave it a shot on the next drive but weren’t able to score.
“At the end of the day, all you’re trying to do is give yourselves a chance,” Beeskow said. “So I thought we did that at the very end of the game — just didn’t make all the plays to put the ball in the end zone when we needed to.”
Even though the defense “made some mistakes” and “would take a few things back,” Beeskow said the defense continued to battle throughout the game.
It all comes back down to the untimely errors the team committed, but Stillwater was a “true measuring-stick opponent” Beeskow said of playing in a game like this at this stage of the season.
“It is just another trial throughout the season,” Beeskow said. “So we definitely played well in some phases and we played poorly in some others and made mistakes. And against a really good team and really good program, you can’t make those mistakes and expect to win.”
Stillwater scored three rushing touchdowns in the game, even though they’re known for their passing game. That’s exactly what the Rangers wanted them to do, and the outcome could’ve been different had those 1-yard errors not happened.
“We were hopeful we could take some of their things away in the pass game and make them run it and then we’d rally to the run and stop it,” Beeskow said. “But they got into that power run game, and they just kind of ran us over and did a really good job of running the football.”
The Rangers are scheduled to play Friday, Oct. 14, against Roseville, who enters the game 0-6.
