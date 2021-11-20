A pair of former Forest Lake soccer standouts, Ethan Niles and Jordan Oberholtzer, are members of the St. Olaf men’s soccer team that earned a bid to the NCAA Division III men’s soccer tournament on Monday, Nov. 8.
Oberholtzer, a sophomore midfielder/forward, played in 16 of the team’s 20 games and had 11 starts, finishing with three goals and three assists. Niles, a junior defender, came off the bench in five games and scored a goal in the team’s win over Hamline on Sept. 18.
The Oles posted a 17-2-1 record this season to earn an at-large berth into the tournament. St. Olaf opened with a 3-0 home victory over Dominican (Illinois) on Saturday, Nov. 13.
The next day St. Olaf pounded Loras College (Iowa) 4-0, with Oberholtzer notching an assist in the win. That victory advanced the Oles to a Sweet 16 contest against North Park University in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.