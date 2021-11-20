A pair of former Forest Lake soccer standouts, Ethan Niles and Jordan Oberholtzer, are members of the St. Olaf men’s soccer team that earned a bid to the NCAA Division III men’s soccer tournament on Monday, Nov. 8.

Oberholtzer, a sophomore midfielder/forward, played in 16 of the team’s 20 games and had 11 starts, finishing with three goals and three assists. Niles, a junior defender, came off the bench in five games and scored a goal in the team’s win over Hamline on Sept. 18.

The Oles posted a 17-2-1 record this season to earn an at-large berth into the tournament. St. Olaf opened with a 3-0 home victory over Dominican (Illinois) on Saturday, Nov. 13.

The next day St. Olaf pounded Loras College (Iowa) 4-0, with Oberholtzer notching an assist in the win. That victory advanced the Oles to a Sweet 16 contest against North Park University in Chicago on Friday, Nov. 19.

