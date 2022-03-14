Berg, Larson both star at Hamline
The route from Forest Lake to Hamline University in St. Paul is pretty straightforward.
It takes roughly a half hour to jump on I-35 south, hang a right onto Minnesota Highway 36, then turn south on Snelling Avenue as if driving to the state fairgrounds.
Sounds easy, right?
Well, two former Forest Lake boys basketball players, Jake Larson and Cooper Berg, have found the road to Hamline a little more difficult to navigate. Both took a road that included a few unexpected twists and turns because of injuries and COVID-19, among other reasons.
But Larson and Berg agreed that traveling that path, which finished with a loss in the semifinals of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference tournament last week, was worth it.
“With everything we do as college basketball players, you have to love it,” Berg said. “You see people quit after a year or two, and it’s because it’s too much for them. You have to want that grind, you have to have that urge to get better.
“And with last few seasons being so hard mentally because of COVID-19, it made me appreciate basketball more.”
Larson’s road
Jake Larson, who graduated from Forest Lake in 2017, originally signed with Hamline and spent his freshman year as a backup for the Pipers.
He earned a starting berth as a sophomore and averaged 11.6 points per game while leading the team with 80 assists in 25 games.
“My freshman year, I feel I was ready for the game offensively,” Larson said. “But defensively I needed to get used to the physicality of the college game, especially as an undersized guard.
“My sophomore year, I learned about the small details of the game. I knew how to shoot and pass and do things like that, but I had to learn things like going over a screen the right way, when to switch on defense. Playing games and getting experience helped me get better at those things.”
But three games into his junior year, he broke his foot in three places, effectively ending his season.
“The first two games of my junior year were two of my higher scoring games in college,” said Larson, who scored 19 points against Crown College and Northwestern-St. Paul. “Going into that season, I felt I was a significantly better player. I was familiar with the league, our style of play, and the things that helped me feel more comfortable.
“But I rolled my ankle in that third game. I wasn’t going to even have it looked at because I thought it was just another sprain, but my mom was on me to get it checked out. That’s when I found out how bad I was hurt.”
Larson tried to play through the injury, taking part in seven more games before shutting down the season in late January.
“It wasn’t easy going to practice and watching everyone else play while I was on the sidelines,” he said. “But I came back – and in my second game back, a guy dove at my feet trying to get a loose ball, and he twisted my leg up again. At that moment, I felt my season was done. I did play a few more games, but I didn’t feel I had anything in the tank.”
Larson quickly learned that fighting back from an injury is not an easy process.
“I don’t think people realize that, when you’re coming back from an injury, you probably put in twice the work just to get a chance to play,” he said. “The problem with an injury is dealing with the frustration that you’re back at square one.
“I had people around who helped me deal with it. It is hard to go to practice and just sit there, especially when you do it day after day. It helped to talk to the guys about the games, trying to have an impact with the team.”
His “first” senior year, which was 2020-21, was marred by COVID-19, which limited the Pipers to only seven games. Worse, at the end of the year Larson found out he had broken the same foot in a different spot; he hoped that it would heal with rest, but he was forced to have surgery in August of 2021.
“Last year was different, in part because there was so much start and stop,” Larson said. “You would practice for 12 days, then you would be forced off the court for 10. You’re on the court for a few days, and then a positive test knocks you back off.
“I don’t consider last season a season at all.”
Berg’s road
Cooper Berg, who graduated from Forest Lake in 2018, originally signed to play college basketball at Saint John’s.
“I talked to a lot of schools, and it came down to Saint John’s and Hamline,” he said. “I chose Saint John’s and went there my freshman year. I liked a lot of things about St. John’s, but the reason I looked to transfer was the location of the school. I like being in the Twin Cities, and Saint John’s is out on its own, so I decided to transfer.
“And so looking at Hamline was a no-brainer.”
Berg came off the bench for the Pipers as a sophomore, averaging 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in a limited role. His minutes were limited not only because of the players in front of him, but knee issues that became a constant source of torment.
“It’s not something that kept me from playing, but it was an issue I had to learn to deal with,” Berg said. “In talking with the trainers, I’ve learned it’s not going to get worse, it’s more about pain tolerance. So I’ve had to battle that the last couple of years.”
As a junior last year, Berg had what he called an “interesting” year because of COVID-19.
“We had issues where we would get to practice, but other times we couldn’t have contact in practice, so we would just focus on skills and drills,” he explained. “We didn’t get to play a lot of games.
“We didn’t have fans at games, and that was different. We love playing in front of fans, especially at home, so not having our parents or fans there made it feel like a scrimmage.”
The final drive
All of those issues made this past season an important one for both players.
For Berg, the importance of the season was heightened when he earned a starting berth.
“The last two years I came off the bench, so some of my games were bigger than others,” he said. “I knew I really wanted to have a big off season to give myself a chance to earn a spot in the starting lineup. I was fortunate enough to perform well and earn a spot in the starting lineup, which allowed me to take on a leadership role. And I love that.”
For Larson, the issue was the August surgery that delayed the start of his season by two games.
“I can’t remember a time when I had the adrenaline rush similar to what I felt in that first game back,” he said. “Being able to be back, feeling that I can have an impact on the team, and just having fun with basketball has been great.”
Both played critical roles for the Pipers this season. Berg started all 26 of the team’s games this season and led the squad in scoring (14.7 points per game) and rebounding (6.8 rebounds per game). He also connected on a team-leading 59 3-pointers, and his 41 assists were third-best on the team.
In his 22 games, Larson was second on the team in scoring (10.6 points per game) and third in rebounding (4.2 rebounds per game) while leading the team with 60 assists.
The Pipers posted a 10-16 overall record and placed eighth in the MIAC with a 7-12 mark. Hamline trounced Saint Mary’s 89-64 in its opening-round contest in the MIAC tournament on Saturday, Feb. 19 as Berg led the team with 23 points and eight rebounds while Larson added 19 points, five boards and a team-high five assists.
The Pipers saw their season end with a 74-53 loss to Berg’s former school, eventual league champion Saint John’s, in the semifinals on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Off the court Larson, who majored in business management, graduated at the end of January. He hopes to work in marketing and sales, and he has talked with some coaches about becoming an assistant coach in the future.
Berg also is majoring in business and management and will graduate this May. He interned with a property management company last summer and continued to spent time working with that group as time permitted during basketball season; he hopes to stay in the property management and real estate field after graduation.
After the season was over, the MIAC announced that Berg was named to the all-league third team.
While both of their paths may now take them away from the school, both said they will never forget the road that brought them to Hamline to play basketball.
“I’m an absolute basketball junkie; I love playing, but I also love watching basketball and talking about basketball,” Larson said. “No matter what the level, being able to take part in basketball again has been great for me.
“I’m tired of missing out on stuff anymore. So having this one final season was great.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.