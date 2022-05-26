Competing at True Team state for the first time in more than a decade, the Forest Lake boys track and field team matched up well against the regulars while placing sixth in the Class AAA meet on Friday, May 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
Forest Lake (843) entered the final event in eighth place, but outscored Blaine (837) and Lakeville South (835.5) in the 4x400 relay to climb up to sixth in the final standings.
“It was a lot of fun and they did a good job. ... We did more than hold our own,” boys coach Andy Richardson said. This was Forest Lake’s first appearance at True Team state since placing fourth in 2009, easily the longest drought of any team in this year’s field. In fact, 7 of 12 qualifiers also competed in this event a year ago.
“I think it was definitely a good experience for all of them,” Richardson said. “It was a little bit eye-opening to see how good the competition was there from top to bottom. Our top guys get to experience a state meet, but for most of the people have never been to a meet with this many top athletes.”
Daniel VanAcker provided the lone first-place finish for the Rangers, prevailing in the 3,200-meter race with a time of 9:26.56. The senior crossed the line nearly 12 seconds ahead of runner-up Matthew Whittaker (9:38.32) of Lakeville South.
VanAcker also placed second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:16.90, just behind Mounds View’s Will Skelly (4:15.22). He also contributed to the fourth-place finish in the 4x400 relay that propelled the Rangers up to sixth in the overall standings. Lakeville South finished seventh and Blaine was eighth in the 4x400 relay, a difference of 12 and 16 points in Forest Lake’s favor.
Nicholas Bartlett was a workhorse for the Rangers, placing 11th or better in all four of his events. The senior finished 5th in the 400 (50.84), 8th in the long jump (20-7 3/4), 9th in the 200 (22.70) and in the 100 (11.29).
“He placed really well in all of those,” Richardson said. “I believe he scored the second most points of anyone in the meet.”
Andover’s Blake Nyenati, who won both hurdles races and placed third in the 200 and 12th in the long jump, scored more points in the meet than Bartlett.
Along with Bartlett, the Rangers also received strong performances from junior Jacob Mayer (51.61) and Josh Henderson (52.86), who placed 7th and 16th. Mayer also placed 15th in the 800 with a time of 2:05.27.
“Our 400 was strong again, that was good,” Richardson said. “Dan in the mile and two-mile was impressive.”
Henderson also had a busy night, especially for a freshman. In addition to the 400, he cleared 5-4 to place 28th in the high jump and also ran in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
Senior Cole Brisbois finished fourth in the 100 meters (11.05) and 16th in the 200 (23.09).
Ethan Sievers, also a senior, added a 12th-place finish in the 3,200 with a time of 9:59.25.
The Rangers are scheduled to compete in the Suburban East Conference Meet on May 24 and 26 at Park High School.
Saving its best lineup for meets down the road, the Forest Lake girls track and field team finished 12th in the True Team state meet .
The Rangers finished 12th with 460 points — well behind 11th-place Alexandria (766.5).
Coach Shane Swanberg indicated the Rangers would likely rest or limit many of the team’s top performers with the conference and section meets looming in the next two weeks.
Forest Lake’s top showing at True Team state came from Elli Hanowski, who finished third in the 800 meters with a time of 2:17.74.
Annika Gunderson placed fourth in the pole vault after clearing 10-6.
Kylie Woods tied for seventh in the high jump (4-10) and placed 11th in the 100 hurdles (16.63).
Norah Hushagen finished 10th in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5:19.63 and Ella Niznik placed 12th in the 400 with a time of 1:00.49.
