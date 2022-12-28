Civil rights law changed course of Forest Lake sports, but it didn’t come without growing pains
[Editor’s note: This is the first part of a two-part series looking back at 50th anniversary of Title IX. Part two will be coming in next week’s issue.]
The Forest Lake Rangers cut the lead down to 2 points on their first possession out of the timeout after being down by 4, but the team ultimately fell short to Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Dec. 3, at home in the back-and-forth game that saw the Rangers struggle at the free-throw line.
It was the girls basketball game, complete with a team and their own crowd. It was all possible because of the United States’ sweeping changes in 1972, when the government passed the federal civil rights law known as Title IX that gave girls equal educational and sports opportunities.
Among the crowd filled with parents and students, a few rows up from the bottom of the bleachers and near the middle of the court, sat Joan Paulson. She likes to come watch the games. Soon, Athletic Director Mike Hennen walked over and sat by her to talk during the fourth quarter.
50 years ago, Paulson founded many of the Rangers’ girls sports, including basketball, volleyball, softball and track and field. She taught physical education and coached track (one year), basketball, volleyball and – most notably – softball for 20 years, where she led her team to three state appearances, according to the school’s website.
Dianne Johnson, another pioneer, started gymnastics and tennis. Kathy Briguet, who is also in the Forest Lake Hall of Fame with Paulson, coached basketball (one year), volleyball, and track and field, the latter which she coached for 27 years and led her team to several conference championships.
Before Title IX passed, the only thing the girls knew of was the Girls Athletic Association, which allowed them to have the gym once a week, Paulson said. Outside of the practice during the week, Paulson said they’d go to other schools that were willing to provide facilities for sports days, which typically happened a few times during the season on a weekend.
That even included badminton and bowling. She also added there were even three eighth-grade girls who practiced with the boys basketball team at Central High School – Forest Lake’s original high school.
Then Title IX came in 1972. Volleyball, basketball and tennis started in the 1972-73 school year right after the law passed. Gymnastics and track followed a year later during the 1973-74 school year, and softball arrived during the 1976-77 school year.
Paulson said she was “thrilled” when the girls programs started.
“It took awhile to lay the foundation for the programs. … It was just a part of history, actually, a very heartwarming experience, and the girls wanted more competition,” Paulson said. ... “Their competitive dreams were realized.”
‘Growing pains’
When the Forest Lake track and field team held major invitationals with a dozen or so teams, the coaches had to prepare for the meet by marking circles and vectors for shot put.
Briguet remembers being told by the male coaches she would have to prepare for one of those meets by herself a day after a ruling came in that would adopt pay equity for coaches in the same sport. She said that happened despite a prearranged agreement that the coaches would help each other, but she was told she didn’t earn it from one of the male coaches.
“I said, ‘How did you earn it?’” Briguet said. “‘You had the opportunity to play all the way through high school, which I never had the opportunity to do.”’
Paulson also said the pay wasn’t fair. This wasn’t an isolated incident, either, as Briguet recalled one day where she entered the gym and witnessed their volleyball tape being ripped off the gym floor because the basketball and volleyball seasons overlapped. The school district didn’t want to paint lines for volleyball — instead, they were left to use tape.
It took “many years” to get official volleyball nets, Briguet said, because the school didn’t want the basketball courts to be damaged, so they had to use “old poles on those great big heavy bases.” While the nets were “legitimate,” Briguet said there was a fear that girls would break an ankle on the base.
The girls had half the locker room space near the physical education area compared to the boys, Briguet said. Yet the participation numbers were equal or higher for girls than boys sports during the 1970s for the total number of sports, according to Briguet, with one volleyball season having as many as 80 girls in the program.
“There were a lot of growing pains,” Briguet said. “… Again, I’m not blaming anybody; it was an interesting time, because a lot of energy had to be put to trying to get things equalized for the girls along with coaching kids.”
Briguet and Paulson said they encountered resistance mostly from their male counterparts who saw girls sports as a negative, sparked mostly because of sharing gym and practice space. Paulson also mentioned that some men thought it was “too masculine.” Briguet added that track never had an indoor space to practice aside from hallways.
“Instead of the guys looking at it like, ‘Wow, they really have had nothing, so yeah, they should get some of our time,’ it was more like, ‘Wait a minute, they’re taking our stuff, they’re taking our gym, they’re taking our funding’ — and because there was never enough funding for anything, … you really are taking a budget and having to reallocate it for people,”Briguet said.
Paulson added, “You do what you have to do” to start the programs, which sometimes meant practice times early in the morning or late at night.
Briguet estimates the funding for the track and field team came in at about $1,300 during the early years before getting cut down to $900 years later. The money bought equipment and other miscellaneous items because the school bought the jerseys, and sometimes they’d use supplies from physical education, she said, adding there was no leeway with the budget.
Briguet and Paulson said that overall the school was supportive when girls programs started, with the uniforms being taken care of financially as an example, and that Forest Lake had it better than some of the other schools.
Paulson said it just took time for everyone to adjust, and “in the long run, we were able to work it out,” she said.
Both Paulson and Briguet vividly saw improvements during their time at the school in the 1980s and 1990s, specifically in areas like camps and summer programs. Finally in 1994, Minnesota sanctioned girls hockey as a varsity sport. In addition to state appearances, the plethora of all-state, all-star, all-conference accomplishments were an arrival moment for Paulson, who said that displayed their ability to compete.
“Every year it was getting better and better, and the competition was better and the skill level was more developed because kids would play summer ball, and so that helped, and sometimes they would go to camps … that weren’t available to them prior,” Paulson said.
‘Generations of women missed out’
Neither Paulson, who went to Owatonna High School, nor Briguet, at Simley High School in Inner Grove Heights, had the opportunity to play sports in high school. It wasn’t until Briguet’s junior year at the University of Minnesota that she finally got the chance – a “fantastic” feeling, she said – when she played field hockey in the fall and participated in track and field in the spring.
But Paulson never had that chance, graduating from Minnesota State University, Mankato before Title IX, although she did participate in sports days in both high school and college, as did Briguet in high school. Paulson played softball in the summer, where she went to 10 national tournaments and played with city groups. Briguet said when she was in high school, the weekly girls’ gym time was sometimes canceled because of plays or concerts that would happen to fall on their designated day.
Briguet said they were “brainwashed” by society because girls were told in the past they couldn’t play sports.
“We were so conditioned to think it was OK that boys had it and girls didn’t that we didn’t really think much about it when we were kids, other than we didn’t like having the gym taken away our one day that we got it,” Briguet said. “It’s interesting how you can buy into a system as a kid and just think, ‘Well, that’s the way it is.’”
As Briguet reflects on the past, she said the saddest thing in her mind is the lost opportunities for so many girls and women in the past who could have learned so much from playing sports.
“The thing that I think is frustrating for us is that when we first started, we had some absolutely – well, all the way through – phenomenal athletes, and what was really sad is to see what they missed out on. … That’s what is the saddest thing about all of this, is how many generations of women missed out on that,” Briguet said.
Chuck Gunderson, a retired physical education teacher, coached boys and girls basketball and is one of the men Paulson and Briguet said supported the girls’ programs.
“The athletes were still very good athletes, but everybody else was getting better because they had more opportunities to play in the offseason and to play during the season,” Gunderson said. “Now to watch them, it’s unbelievable. It’s too bad a lot of these parents … [and] grandparents are watching their daughters or granddaughters play, [and they] couldn’t have had the opportunity, but I can’t imagine what a thrill it is to watch their daughters and granddaughters play now.”
While the past can’t change, Paulson and Briguet both want to see more women coaching and officiating, noting that professional sports for women are behind, too.
“It’s fun to see that those athletes are developing into coaching,” Paulson said of Andy Ponto, who is an assistant girls basketball coach at Forest Lake.
Briguet added: “I think that young women need to see that women can coach, know a sport, and that’s a possibility for them as young women to look forward to like, ‘Oh, yeah, I could be a coach, too.’”
