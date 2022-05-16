Contributing Writer
It was an encouraging week for Forest Lake boys tennis coach Ron Ingalls, despite prevailing in just one of four matches. The Rangers had their five-game Suburban East Conference winning streak halted by Stillwater 4-3 and Mounds View followed with a 7-0 conference triumph.
In a non-conference triangular on Saturday, May 7, Forest Lake fell to Elk River 5-2 before edging Monticello for a 4-3 victory.
“I’m encouraged with how they’re doing,” said Ingalls, in his second season as head coach. “The coaches from Duluth East (earlier this season) and Elk River both said we were greatly improved since last year. We’re building momentum now.”
Stillwater and Forest Lake were each unblemished in conference play going into their dual meet on Tuesday, May 3. The Rangers won at first doubles with Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik defeating Anthony Zillmer and Sam Spivey 6-4, 6-2, but could only manage a split in the singles matches after prevailing at the third and fourth spots.
Soren Williams recorded a 6-2, 3-6, (10-5) victory over Stillwater’s Eli Nelson at third singles and Adam Distler pulled out a 6-4, 7-6 victory over Brennan Krenner at fourth singles.
Distler’s victory in a tight match was especially gratifying, Ingalls said, because of all the work he put in since last season ended just to earn a spot in the lineup.
“He’s hands down the most improved,” the coach said. “Last year he was just one of those guys down there on JV or playing exhibition matches, but he put his mind to it and worked hard in the offseason. When he showed up from day one, he was like a brand-new player.”
There was another close match taking place at second singles, but Frank Kerkow was forced to retire after a stubborn bloody nose would not allow him to continue in a match against Brady Benning that was tied 6-all and headed to a tie-breaker to decide the first set.
Stillwater was too strong at second and third doubles, winning 6-0, 6-1 over Braden Anderson and Carson Bowes at the second spot and 6-1, 6-3 over Joey Leagjeld and Declan Johnson at the third spot.
Mounds View, which is ranked No. 5 in the Class AA state coaches poll, blanked the Rangers on Thursday, May 5. The Mustangs have won 30 conference championships in the last 34 years dating back to 1987.
“Mounds View is just Mounds View,” Ingalls said. “We have four boys that hit now all year round and Mounds View probably has 15 to 20 that have being doing that for years. They’re just on a different plane.”
Forest Lake won at first singles and first doubles, but was unable to keep pace with Elk River’s depth in a 5-2 setback. Malachi McKinnon outlasted Elk River’s Cullen Brown 4-6, 6-2, (10-6) at the top spot, but the Elks won in straight sets in the remaining singles matches.
Henry Kerkow and Dzurik cruised to a 6-2, 6-0 victory for the Rangers at first doubles. Forest Lake nearly picked up another point at No. 3 doubles, but Leagjeld and Bowes came up short in a 6-4, 5-7, (11-9) loss against Isaac Sydow and Eduardo Colomer.
McKinnon, Frank Kerkow and Williams each posted straight-set victories in the first three singles spots and the Rangers also prevailed at second doubles in their 1-point victory over Monticello. Braden Anderson and Adam Distler provided the critical doubles point for Forest Lake with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Daniel Homsombath and Zane Pemberton.
The progress is hard to ignore, Ingalls suggested, noting there are five eighth graders on varsity at the moment and 15 seventh graders in the pipeline.
“We’re building momentum,” the coach said. “They’re all having a blast and improving and trying to get this thing rolling and it will continue to build.”
