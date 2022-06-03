McKinnon qualifies for state singles tourney
Malachi McKinnon added an extra two weeks to his season for the Forest Lake boys tennis team by advancing to the Class AA state singles tournament.
The freshman finished second in the Section 7AA individual tournament on Thursday, May 26, at Blaine High School to qualify for state. His opponent has not been determined, but the state singles tourney begins on Thursday, June 9, at the University of Minnesota’s Baseline Tennis Center.
McKinnon was the top seed in the section and, after a first-round bye, reeled off three straight victories before falling to Elk River’s Cullen Brown 6-0, 6-3 in the finals.
He needed three sets to knock off eighth-seeded Matthew Moraghan of Brainerd 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and then cruised past fourth-seeded freshman Keagen Lowman of Cambridge-Isanti 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Moraghan was a state singles qualifier last year.
Lowman’s three-set victory in the third-place match secured the state bid for McKinnon without having to play off for true second.
The victory over Lowman was a dramatic turnaround from the Section 7AA team tournament when he defeated McKinnon 6-1, 6-4 in the eventual 4-3 victory for the Bluejackets.
Forest Lake’s other singles entry, Frank Kerkow received the No. 6 seed and a first-round bye. He defeated Blayne Mortenson of Grand Rapids 6-1, 7-6 (8-6) in the second round before falling to third-seeded Beck Barber of Brainerd 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.
McKinnon nearly had company at state in the doubles bracket, but seniors Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik settled for third place in the section tourney.
After a bye in the opening round, the No. 3 seeds dispatched a team from Brainerd 6-1, 6-2 and followed with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Luc Dulong and Easton Young, the No. 6 seeds,in the quarterfinals.
Second-seeded Carson Haack and Henry Boese of Elk River outlasted the Forest Lake duo 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 in the semifinals and followed with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over top-seeded Dane Patten and Ryan Delaney of Duluth East in the finals.
The victory by Haack and Boese was important for the Rangers after they defeated Alex Magnuson and Erik Kindem of Cambridge-Isanti in the third-place match. That created another opportunity for Kerkow and Dzurik, but they fell against Patten and Delaney 6-2, 6-2 in the match for true second.
It was the second doubles team from Forest Lake eliminated by Patten and Delaney. Braden Anderson and Soren Williams advanced with a 5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1 victory over Shane Redenbaugh and Lukas Mayne of Duluth Denfeld in the opening round before getting stopped by Patten and Delaney 6-2, 6-2 in the second round.
