For the second year in a row and for the fifth time in six seasons, the Forest Lake boys swimming and diving team has won the Section 7AA True Team championship and the berth in the Class AA True Team state meet that comes with the title.
The Rangers picked up 884 points to outscore Anoka (847), Andover (749), Coon Rapids (713.5), Centennial (707) and Blaine (558.5).
True Team meets allow each team to enter four swimmers (or divers or relay groups) and award points to every finisher. Six teams times four entries meant the winners at the 2020 meet, held in the traditional venue of Northdale Middle School in Coon Rapids, was awarded 24 points, the runner-up 23, the third-placer 22, on down to 1 point for a 24th-place finish.
The meet kicked off with 1-meter diving, always a strength for Forest Lake teams, and the performance of Andrew Jensen (first, 392.75 points) and Nick Niemi (second, 345.85 points) staked the Rangers to a lead they would never relinquish.
The Rangers increased their advantage by winning the first swimming event, the 200-yard medley relay. Will Chatwin, Ron Henderson, Max True and Brady Jarosz finished the relay in 1:40.50; the B-team of Riley Jankowski, Levi Waskey, Cullin Schwintek and Cameron Vidlund also placed well (seventh, 1:48.68).
Going in chronological order, Waskey (fifth, 1:56.72) and Jarosz (eighth, 1:59.11) led the charge in the 200-yard freestyle. True finished third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:03.87), followed by Cohen Robertson (eighth, 2:17.92). Henderson took second in the 50-yard freestyle (22.70) while Vidlund also placed in the top third (seventh, 23.55). Henderson was runner-up again in the 100-yard butterfly (54.77).
In the 100-yard freestyle, Rangers placed fifth and sixth (Jarosz, 52.64; Kalel Rodriguez, 52.82). Chatwin placed third in the 500-yard freestyle (5:08.59) while Brody McGovern was also worth big points (sixth, 5:17.98).
Two relay teams placed within the top eight in the 200-yard freestyle relay. True, Schwintek, Vidlund and Rodriguez combined to take third (1:33.47), while Devin Johnson, Jensen, McGovern and Logan Rachel were eighth (1:43.69).
Chatwin was third again in the 100-yard backstroke (56.95) and Jankowski was sixth (1:00.82). True won the 100-yard backstroke by nearly two seconds (59.10), while other high marks came from Vidlund (sixth, 1:07.77) and Schwintek (1:08.22).
In the final event, the Rangers earned a solid capper to the day by winning their fourth event, the 400-yard freestyle relay (Henderson, Waskey, Chatwin, Jarosz; 3:24.63). The second team (Johnson, Jankowski, McGovern, Rodriguez) was seventh in 3:45.19.
The state meet will be held at the University of Minnesota on Saturday beginning at 5 p.m.
The Rangers will be joined by the champions of seven other section meets, a group that includes Minnetonka, Edina, Wayzata, Stillwater, Maple Grove, Rosemount and Lakeville South.
In addition, four wild card teams were also selected by comparing the results of all meets. Chanhassen/Chaska, Prior Lake, Duluth and Mounds View also gained entry to the championship meet via this method.
