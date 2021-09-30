The Super Seniors scored a touchdown and a 2-point PAT just as the clock struck zero to defeat the Sneaky Seniors 8-0 and claim the title in Forest Lake’s 2021 flag football tournament played at Ranger Stadium on Monday, Sept. 27. The annual kickoff to homecoming week drew eight teams this season after it was not played last fall.
