Forest Lake graduate C.J. Suess is on the roster of the American Hockey Association’s Manitoba Moose.
Suess, a product of Minnesota-Mankato, has played in five games for the Moose this season but has not registered a point.
Last season the center played in 31 games for Manitoba and finished with eight goals and six assists; the previous year he collected 14 goals and 27 points in 57 games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.