Forest Lake graduate C.J. Suess is on the roster of the American Hockey Association’s Manitoba Moose.

Suess, a product of Minnesota-Mankato, has played in five games for the Moose this season but has not registered a point.

Last season the center played in 31 games for Manitoba and finished with eight goals and six assists; the previous year he collected 14 goals and 27 points in 57 games.

