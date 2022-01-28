FL Alpine Tredinnick 0127.JPG

Eighth grader Adie Tredinnick, shown competing in a meet earlier in the season, led the Forest Lake girls Alpine ski team in its SEC meet at Afton Alps on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

 Submitted photo

Eighth grader Adie Tredinnick finished seventh with a combined time of 1:09.55 to lead the Ranger girls Alpine ski team in a Suburban East Conference meet held at Afton Alps on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Second for the team in that meet was sophomore Maja Henslin with a time of 1:12.71.

On the boys side, sophomore Mathias Peterson topped Forest Lake in ninth place with a 1:02.90 combined time, followed by junior Brighton Hallberg (1:11.33) in 26th place.

