The Forest Lake Rangers alpine and nordic ski teams enter the season with the hopes of continuing success. Junior Mathias Peterson (pictured) is a returning alpine skier.

The teams have a mix of young and old

The Forest Lake Rangers boys Alpine ski team hopes to pursue a state appearance as a team and build off of last season after the team finished eighth in the section race last season. Senior Mathias Longsdorf was the only Ranger to make an appearance at state last year, so Forest Lake coach Trevor Pinewski said “the expectation is for him to continue to ski at that level.”

