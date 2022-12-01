The teams have a mix of young and old
The Forest Lake Rangers boys Alpine ski team hopes to pursue a state appearance as a team and build off of last season after the team finished eighth in the section race last season. Senior Mathias Longsdorf was the only Ranger to make an appearance at state last year, so Forest Lake coach Trevor Pinewski said “the expectation is for him to continue to ski at that level.”
The team is young with just two seniors and the rest being spread out, including a lot of seventh and eighth graders.
“[It’s] not necessarily like a rebuilding year, but really good to see an influx of younger athletes that hopefully we can coach up for the next couple years and be even stronger three years down the road,” Pinewski said.
Along with Longsdorf, junior Mathias Peterson is another member that Pinewski can count on. He added that Peterson is right up there with Longsdorf, but crashed at the section race last year.
While this isn’t sophomore Leo Meyer’s first year on the team, he’s essentially a newcomer because he was injured before the season started and wasn’t able to participate as a result last season, according to Pinewski, who added that eighth-grader Tristan Bodin is another member that could be a significant factor.
“I think those are probably the two most unknown or have high upside and have a lot of potential there,” Pinewski said.
As for the girls team, they finished 10th in the section race last season and nobody secured a berth in the state meet, so Pinewski said he hopes to see some improvement and perhaps even a higher place at sections.
Just like the boys, the girls team is also younger, with almost every member being a sophomore or younger aside from junior captain Maja Henslin, who dealt with an injury last season and is someone Pinewski has “high hopes” for.
“You could tell that part of that injury was kind of lingering or kind of in the back of her head as a mental block – in my opinion at least – so now with a full summer of recovery under her belt and just kind of peace of mind going into the season. …I think she’ll do really well,” Pinewski said.
Pinewski said that freshman Adie Tredinnick is another member to watch out for and is one of the leading skiers on the team.
“Adie Tredinnick [is] a younger skier that was leading the team last year…[she] was our strongest girls skier, so [I’m] excited to see what she can do this year as well,” Pinewski said.
Tredinnick, who finished 15th at the section race, just fell short of reaching state last year after finishing less than a second behind the final state berth.
“We had a very large influx of young kids coming in this season, and we didn’t lose any graduating students last year, so a lot of the same faces coming back to hopefully continue to build off of what we did last year,” Pinewski said of both teams.
One of the challenges thus far – which is non-skiing related – is transportation and getting the team to practice, according to Pinewski.
Pinewski said the team’s strengths on both sides is their commitment because the team does skiing even outside of practice, which is “a big strength for us because those kids will excel faster and faster or have the ability to excel faster.”
As for the weakness?
“I think like an overall weakness with just being a younger team, you don’t have those years behind you,” Pinewski said of both the girls and boys teams being young. “You don’t have that time in a course or experience at big races quite yet. That’s in theory a weakness that is to be expected, but hopefully with the returning skiers that have that as a strength almost…and know what the expectations are hopefully they can pass on some of those strengths to some of the younger kids.”
The first meet is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Wild Mountain.
Nordic ski
The Forest Lake Rangers Nordic ski teams are looking to maintain their status at the top of the section after winning the section title and qualifying for state last season.
Head coach Ben Fick said he expects both teams to make an appearance at state again this year. He added that the boys have a chance at a place in the top 10, while the girls might secure a top-three finish.
On the boys side, junior captain Jacob Kensy leads the charge. According to Fick, Kensy is the fastest skier and did a lot of training this fall. The team also has senior captain Ryan Houseman, who “will make an impact,” Fick said, while junior Johnny Rink and sophomores Tyler Moberg and Jonas Herbert are “all worth watching.”
Fick said the challenge is the team’s size and youth, but their strength is leadership from those upperclassmen.
According to Fick, the girls’ side is “relatively mature” even though they lost some seniors.
The team is led by their three seniors captains. Senior Jordan Parent, who finished seventh at state last year, is the fastest on the team and should finish within top three at state this time around, Fick said. With her are fellow seniors Evelyn Hudrlik and Maria Stockinger. Fick said Hudrlik is “very strong” and Stockinger will be an “outstanding team member this year.”
Just like the boys team, composed of nine members, the girls are also a small team with 11. This can be attributed to recruiting, Fick said, because skiing is “extremely difficult, expensive and time consuming,” and a lot of discipline is needed to succeed.
The Rangers first test will be at their first meet at Battle Creek Regional Park against multiple schools on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.