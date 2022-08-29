The Forest Lake Rangers girls tennis team went 12-17-1 last season, significantly improving from the 2019 and 2020 seasons. While the team lost several quality seniors to gradation, the depth of the program has seamlessly found replacements for them, which is why this season is so highly anticipated.
“We’ve got some really young talent that are just so eager,” Forest Lake coach Violet Shortly said. “I don’t think we’ve lost a step from last year to this year, even though we’ve graduated some really good players. The growth is just going to be amazing. I anticipate us being really competitive with everybody.”
This year’s girls tennis squad features young talent as well as depth, and the lineup has a wide variety of players from every level. The team has five seniors, including the trio of Malia McKinnon, Sydney Wiener and Ellie Zowin, who sit at the top of the lineup and will be depended on this season.
Among the players Shortly expects to stand out is McKinnon, who advanced to state last fall and will hold the No.1 singles spot this season. Eighth graders Lucy Saar, Maeta Williams and Volly Johnson round out the top of the lineup and will play a major role this fall.
“These three eighth graders are just going to absolutely make each other better,” Shortly said. “They’re just going to push each other, which you’ve got a lot of years with that.”
Wiener, Zowin and the three eighth graders will rotate between the three other singles spots and the top doubles pair.
Although they’re top heavy, the team is deep, and the second half of the lineup will be important to the team’s success, too. The remaining six players in the lineup will hold the three bottom doubles as well as the extra doubles. Finding those combinations for the doubles will be crucial as the season progresses.
“We’re strong singles all the way down the line,” Shortly said. “So the goal for Jenny [Johnson] and I will be 100% [to] figure out that doubles combination. So that’s where we’re trying to figure out how they can learn the singles plan, learn some double strategy, become top doubles teams, because you need doubles. You can’t assume your singles are going to win every time.”
The only question facing the team, Shortly said, is how fast some of the younger players will improve and handle the adjustment period. Shortly also said it’s promising to see that the younger players are pushing the older players.
The most important part of having depth is that it gives Shortly the flexibility to change her lineup each week and keep her cards close.
“What it does is make me dangerous, because you’re not going to know what I’m going to set out for the lineup,” Shortly said. “And so that’s a dangerous thing and it’s legitimate change.”
The Rangers are scheduled to open play on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Chisago Lakes Middle School before playing a match against Roosevelt Thursday, Aug. 25 at Forest Lake Area High School and multiple schools Saturday, Aug. 27 at St. Francis High School.
