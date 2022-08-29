FL GTN McKinnon horizontal.jpg

Senior Malia McKinnon returns a shot against Chisago Lakes’ Addie Carlson Wednesday, Sept. 29. McKinnon enters the season at the No. 1 singles position.

 File photo

Team features strong senior, rookie talent

The Forest Lake Rangers girls tennis team went 12-17-1 last season, significantly improving from the 2019 and 2020 seasons. While the team lost several quality seniors to gradation, the depth of the program has seamlessly found replacements for them, which is why this season is so highly anticipated. 

