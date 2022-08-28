Football sees growth, but still learning
Coming off a second- to-last-place conference finish and 2-7 overall record, the Rangers are getting acclimated to new strategies implemented by new coach Brad Beeskow.
“Our only weakness right now is that we’re still learning,” Beeskow said. “A lot of schools right now are in the phase where they’re just continuing things that they’ve done in the past or their programs have been there for a long time.”
Hard work is the hallmark of the program, which will be an expectation this season.
“Our motto is just work,” Beeskow said. “So we anticipate our guys are going to come out and just work really hard, and we’re trying to just change things around here right and get some new kids in that are going to be in different positions.”
The hope is that hard work will translate to success and an improved record.
“We got kids doing things they haven’t really done before,” Beeskow said. “So we’re just trying to get them to go out and work and we think that’s going to lead to our success on the field.”
The Rangers will implement a physical brand of football this season.
“We’re a physical team,” Beeskow said. “We talk all the time about pad level. We want our kids to play with really good pad level. So we think we’re a really physical team. We think we’ve got skill guys that are out there and even the skill guys are bringing that same mentality with their physical mindset.”
While there were numerous seniors that departed to graduation, such as Cole Brisbois and Charlie Peterson, Beeskow said that it presents opportunities for players to step up rather than trying to replace them.
“I don’t necessarily think you replace guys like that,” Beeskow said. “You just retool and you get new guys into those types of spots and that kind of thing. It’s opportunities for some guys who played last year to step into their roles, really the leadership roles with that, too.”
Beeskow likes his roster heading into the season, especially with some of the positions deep with talent. The defensive line and linebacker groups are strong while the defensive back group has familiar faces.
“Our defensive backs group has a lot of returners in it, which is really nice because they are guys who have played varsity football,” Beeskow said. “They’re still learning the way that we’re going to play football but they’re coming back.”
In the running back group, Beeskow thinks there’s three or four players that can run the ball. There’s also some players who are versatile on the roster and can play a major role on both sides of the ball. Beeskow also likes his quarterback group. There’s four quarterbacks on the roster, but senior Keegan Zeidler will have the starting role.
“We do have a couple guys that go both ways at the skill position, so we’ll have some guys play offense and defense, right defensive back and receiver, like our quarterback room,” Beeskow said.
The offensive line is deep with a lot of options.
“We’re really teaching those guys, really the biggest thing, is how to come off the football on both sides of the ball,” Beeskow said. “How are we going to control the line of scrimmage, we want to move it forward on offense, backwards on defense. And that’s really what we’re looking for out of that O-line group, so they’re learning how to get into [a] good stance [and] cut off the ball.”
