The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team is heading into the season with experience, hoping to improve this season and  remain healthy after finishing fourth at sections last year.

The Rangers head into the season with experience

The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team hopes to improve this year after finishing fourth at sections a year ago, a team that was composed mostly of junior varsity members, according to Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron.

