The Rangers head into the season with experience
The Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team hopes to improve this year after finishing fourth at sections a year ago, a team that was composed mostly of junior varsity members, according to Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron.
“We’re actually hoping it’s going to be a pretty good year,” Pierron said. “We have a lot of girls who were out for various injuries for last year that are back and that are healthy and strong. So it should be a pretty good season.”
The first step is to get the team back to their previous ways after an injury-riddled season.
“It definitely wasn’t our best showing. …They still earned a really good score for our team, but it just wasn’t like the level that we’ve had the last several years,” Pierron said of last season’s sections performance.
It was just two years ago when the team made an appearance at state.
Pierron said the team has a mix of youth and experience with a few seniors and lots of juniors and sophomores, so there is some varsity competition experience.
The team is led by senior captains Jadee Jones and Mackenzie Nenn as well as junior captain Amelia Bonnett.
Nenn and Bonnett were two of the members from that state team two years ago, and Pierron said Nenn is the most experienced. Nenn missed sections last year due to an injury.
Pierron said two of the team’s new members – junior Sami Ernst and sophomore Ali Thordson, both of whom train at Forest Lake’s Flyaways Gymnastics – will bring a lot to the team. Sophomores Haley Henry and Ellyanna Stamp, both of whom narrowly missed state last year, will be two other important members this season.
“We will expect that they will perform well,” Pierron said. “Haley particularly on floor and beam, and Elly more so on vault.”
Sophomore Emma Larson is another returnee, who was also injured last year, and the expectation is to “see some varsity competition out of her, too,” Pierron noted.
Among the events is bars, where the team sees a major gap in talent, according to Pierron.
“Bars is also the one where we see the biggest discrepancy in skills ... so if somebody was out on bars, we would feel it more than we would on the other events,” she said.
Beam and floor will be strengths for the team, and they have depth at those events. Pierron said the same can be said for vault, however, it depends because oftentimes the injured members compete at that event.
The challenge Pierron said is how big the team is because they can only have 13 girls on each event at the meets, so there will be 11 girls on each event at the meets who aren’t participating, but it also shows the team’s depth.
“That can be tricky, just trying to balance and get as many girls some competitive experience as we can. …But that’s also a blessing really because if somebody’s out, we have a lot of depth, so that’s nice, too,” Pierron said.
In response, Pierron said the first couple meets will be utilized as a test and experiment with lineup changes since there are a lot of moving parts.
So for strengths like beam and floor, there’s going to be a lot of competition and some tough decisions ahead.
“I think scores are going to be pretty tight, so we will have probably four spots that are varsity level that are pretty much secured for each event, but that fifth spot is going to be very competitive, and it’s going to be hard to choose,” Pierron said.
The first meet is at home against White Bear Lake on Friday, Dec. 9.
