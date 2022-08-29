FL GSK Thompson 0930.jpg

Senior goalkeeper Brianna Thompson covers up a loose ball during the first half of the Rangers’ home contest against Anoka on Saturday, Sept. 25. Thompson is one of the two goalies returning this season.

 File photo

Leadership key to unlocking success for Rangers season

The Forest Lake Rangers girls soccer team has been limited to just two wins against conference opponents over the past three years, but the leadership on the team this season could pave the way to a new chapter. 

Tags

Load comments