Senior goalkeeper Brianna Thompson covers up a loose ball during the first half of the Rangers’ home contest against Anoka on Saturday, Sept. 25. Thompson is one of the two goalies returning this season.
Leadership key to unlocking success for Rangers season
The Forest Lake Rangers girls soccer team has been limited to just two wins against conference opponents over the past three years, but the leadership on the team this season could pave the way to a new chapter.
“We have a lot of seniors. The leadership has already been great to begin with,” Forest Lake coach Trent Holmes said. “I anticipate them to be kind of taking over and running the team for the most part.”
Holmes likes his roster heading into the season, especially the size of the team, which is one of the strengths in addition to leadership.
Holmes has already seen promising results before the season in training sessions. And the team looks much better now compared to how it looked at the same time a year ago.
“It’s the third day of training and right now we’re at where we were about a week and a half in last year,” Holmes said. “So I think that speaks a lot for the girls coming back in shape and everything.”
The only weakness Holmes said is “the depth of the roster here” with some conference opponents having much higher participation numbers in comparison to Forest Lake.
Holmes hopes the philosophy and culture the team is creating will get them back in the winning column.
“Leadership’s the biggest thing and just changing the attitude and philosophy of the team,” Holmes said. “In the last three years, I’ve been trying to just break bad habits of just going into games expecting to lose and accepting it. Now I feel like with the leadership, they’re starting to change this.”
There will be plenty of opportunities for the Rangers’ forwards to make an impact offensively with the departure of Jill DuPaul to graduation, who was the second-leading goal scorer last season.
Senior forward Natalie Daniels and freshman midfielder Ava Fienup were both top three in scoring for the Rangers last season and will need to make significant contributions this season.
Holmes said their midfielders and defenders are “great” and that the newcomers will help solidify that aspect of the lineup.
As far as the goaltending situation goes, it still is uncertain and time will tell whether senior Brianna Thompson and junior Elizabeth Grams will split time or if one will become the No.1 starter.
“They’re still kind of battling it out,” Holmes said. “So that’s a decision that I still have time to make and see what happens in the season and how they perform.”
The Rangers are scheduled to play Tartan in their season opener Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Forest Lake Area High School.
