The Rangers dropped the opening four games of the season
The Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team is off to a rough start, sitting last in the Suburban East Conference after losing their first four games of the season. That includes all three last week — against East Ridge (7-4), Centennial/Spring Lake Park (4-1) and, most recently, Roseville/Mahtomedi (4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 19 — after falling in the season opener 7-1 against Stillwater on the road.
It’s not the start the team wanted after going 7-5 in conference play and 13-11 overall last season where they finished fourth in the conference.
“Obviously the start’s been tough, so it’s been a tough schedule, but we still have high expectations this year,” Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said. “We’re going to be a good team, and we are a good team. We just got to get some things figured out moving forward now.”
The Rangers haven’t had a lead in the first period yet this season. They’ve also scored just one goal and have given up nine of their 22 goals allowed so far this season in the first period.
“We’ve had some slow starts and they’ve been tough to overcome,” Richardson said. “All four games we’ve been chasing every single time, so it would be nice to get out and get to a lead.”
According to Richardson, starting faster right away and scoring more are the two major keys to success moving forward.
Forest Lake did lose their leading goal scorer from last year, JennaRae Bateman, who scored 14 times. But the Rangers do have seniors Malia McKinnon and Ellie Hanowski and junior Sami Pool returning, who were the other major scorers from last season.
Through four games, McKinnon leads the team with two goals while Pool and seniors Delaney Kuny, Julia Hayek, Ava Saxe and Ellie Zowin each have one.
“There was a lot of changes in our lineup and things that we’re going to be working on every game, so people just got to jump in and fill those roles,” Richardson said about the opportunities created after the loss of Bateman.
One of the Rangers’ most significant lineup changes this season is the new face in the net as freshman Taylor Thompson won the starting position over seniors Adria Haley and Megan Graetz and sophomore Jayden Laskow.
Thompson advanced to the USA Hockey National Development Camp back in July after attending the 2022 MN Hockey High Performance Development Camp in June.
“She is just very athletic,” Richardson said of Thompson. “She battles like crazy, … definitely a talented goaltender.”
Through four games, she’s faced an average of 40 shots per game and has 138 saves. Against Centennial/Spring Lake Park and Roseville/Mahtomedi last week, she saved 78 of 86 shots for a .907 save percentage.
Richardson said Abbie Sklavenitis is another freshman to keep an eye on this season.
“She’s been getting some pretty regular shifts and has done a nice job along with Taylor,” Richardson said.
Richardson said the team’s major strengths are being coachable, and staying in games and not giving up despite those early deficits.
“It’s a great group of kids,” Richardson said. “They keep battling all the way through. … So just as a group, they’re really coachable and that’s been really good, and I know the wins are going to start coming.”
The Rangers are scheduled to play against Northern Tier on Thursday, Dec. 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.