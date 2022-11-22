FL Girls Hockey.jpg

The Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team is 0-4 to start the season after slow starts and is looking for players to step up after the team lost their top goal scorer from last season.

 TCL Digital Images

The Rangers dropped the opening four games of the season

The Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team is off to a rough start, sitting last in the Suburban East Conference after losing their first four games of the season. That includes all three last week — against East Ridge (7-4), Centennial/Spring Lake Park (4-1) and, most recently, Roseville/Mahtomedi (4-1) on Saturday, Nov. 19 — after falling in the season opener 7-1 against Stillwater on the road.

Tags

Load comments