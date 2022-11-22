The Rangers have several holes to fill heading into the new season
The Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team is going to have one major question on their mind heading into this upcoming season after finishing seventh in the Suburban East Conference with a 6-12 record in conference play and 8-19 record overall last season.
How does the team neutralize the loss of Greta Krieger – to graduation – who led the team with 434 points and scored over a third of the Rangers’ total points last season?
“Greta led us in scoring, a 1,000 point scorer, she led us in rebounding, [and] she was our best defender,” Forest Lake coach Dave Ostercamp said. “She really was an all-round great basketball player. So with her, especially, leaving, there’s still a lot of holes to fill with defense, rebounding [and] scoring.”
Despite this, Ostercamp said they’re expecting “to take a step forward in the win column” this year.
Experience and defense will be important ingredients for the Rangers this season. The Rangers have six returning players this year: seniors Emily Ryan and Natalie Ostercamp and juniors Cassidy Pitzl, Maddie Jerde, Olivia Fearing, Amelia Espelien.
“We really need all of them to take some significant steps forward if we’re going to reach our goals this year, and I’m really hopeful and excited from what I’ve seen that I think they are going to be able to do that,” Ostercamp said. “… There’s a lot of valuable minutes that we need to replace. We’re really going to need the six players that are returning to really take some big strides in all of those areas: defensively, rebounding [and] scoring.”
Pitzl’s 308 points was second on the team last year and 212 points ahead of the Rangers’ next scorer. She will be crucial to their scoring this season with the departure of Krieger, according to Ostercamp.
“We’re going to rely on her shooting, and she’s really been working on not just scoring from the 3-point line but scoring in other ways, but we also have a lot of people that can score,” Ostercamp said. “… There’s going to be a lot on Cassidy’s shoulders. She’s going to be looked at as a leader for us, and I think she’s ready for it.”
Ryan and Natalie Ostercamp will be important defensively, especially since Ostercamp said the team is looking to lower their defensive points against average by 6 to 10 points.
“They’re two guards who are really, really strong defensively,” Ostercamp said. “We really need to keep improving our defense. So those two are really going to be defensive leaders for us.”
There will be plenty of opportunities for Forest Lake’s newcomers. There’s four juniors, sophomores and freshmen joining the varsity roster this season.
“We got to replace her as a group,” Ostercamp said of Krieger. “With the talent we have, it will be interesting to see from those younger players who grabs some minutes. ... These girls are going to have some freedom to really own some of that responsibility, and I’m excited to see how they handle it.”
While finding scoring may be difficult, the Rangers are potentially sneaky with their expected style of play this season.
“I think we’re going to be a good defensive team,” Ostercamp said. “We’ve made a lot of strides defensively; our girls are pretty tenacious. They don’t mind getting after it. We’re going to be pretty athletic … and fairly quick. We need to be a pretty aggressive team, which I think we have the girls to do that.”
The Rangers’ first test will be their first week when they face Andover on Tuesday, Nov. 29; Anoka on Thursday, Dec. 1; and Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday, Dec. 3.
