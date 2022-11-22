FL Girls Basketball.jpg

The Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team will depend on their six returning players to help the team take the next step and assist the newcomers acclimate.

The Rangers have several holes to fill heading into the new season

The Forest Lake Rangers girls basketball team is going to have one major question on their mind heading into this upcoming season after finishing seventh in the Suburban East Conference with a 6-12 record in conference play and 8-19 record overall last season.

