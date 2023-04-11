The Forest Lake Rangers softball team hopes to win back-to-back state titles after the program claimed its first state championship in school history last season. The Rangers will have to do so without the six seniors who were on last year’s championship roster and played significant time on varsity.
Forest Lake coach Sean Hall said they have a “strong feeder program,” which gives them flexibility and suitable replacements when it’s necessary to bring players up from the lower levels like this year.
“We have so many kids to choose from,” Hall said. “We’re choosing from some really, really good players, and we still have a lot of depth, and we’re just kind of letting some different people have some opportunities to step up and seeing who gets the job done.”
And speaking of those lower-level teams, Hall said one junior varsity team went undefeated last season and the other lost just once.
“We’re always in a situation where we’re reloading instead of rebuilding, and that’s a good situation to be in,” Hall said.
While there will be new faces on the team, and others who were on varsity last season but didn’t play significant minutes, the Rangers have several important returnees. That includes freshman pitcher Avery Muellner, junior pitcher Hannah Tong and senior catcher Bethany Weiss; the latter two were named to the 2022 State All-Tournament Team.
Hall said pitching and catching are the team’s two biggest strengths while it also is bringing back a strong group of outfielders.
“We still have a very, very strong team, and we should be right in the mix,” Hall said. “… We’re excited to see where we’re at and put ourselves against the really tough Suburban East Conference.”
The rest of the lineup is still taking shape, Hall said, adding that they will continue to assess the lineup for the first half – or even two thirds – of the season.
“There’s some kids that were fringe players last year [who] are going to get an opportunity,” Hall said, “[and] some of the players that didn’t play at all last year or played on lower level teams are going to get an opportunity to start. …
“We’re just giving different people opportunities and kind of see what we’re all about and where we’re at and just focusing on being ready for the stretch run in sections and state.”
The Rangers’ major lineup question is their infield, which was composed of all seniors last season.
“Our infield is not as experienced as some years, ... so we’ll have a lot of new faces in our infield, so I think that will be a key piece to how well we do,” Hall said. “We might have some growing pains there, but we have some fantastic athletes that I think will be ready to do the job.”
Strong defense and consistency are two major keys to replicate last season’s success, Hall said. He added that they’re working on their bunting and short game, and this team’s speed is as high as any other team he’s had.
The Rangers are dealing with some injuries right now and are trying to recover health, Hall said. Forest Lake won 3-0 against conference-rival White Bear Lake – who the Rangers lost to twice last season – at home in their season opener on Monday, April 10. Forest Lake plays next against Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, April 12.
“I know we have the talent to make a long run,” Hall said.
