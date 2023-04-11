Rangers focused on gaining experience, displaying growth
The Forest Lake Rangers girls track and field team features a young squad aiming to gain more experience this season. In fact, the goal is for growth as the Rangers are rebuilding this spring after the program lost a number of seniors a year ago, according to Forest Lake coach Shane Swanberg.
“This will be a little bit of a rebuilding season,” Swanberg said. “... We might dip a little bit, but we still have some talented athletes on the team, so I think there’s going to be some bright spots to watch.”
Swanberg said there’s 39 athletes between eighth and 10th grade, which makes up more than half of the squad. That’s why he said it’s important to gain more experience this spring.
“We have very good leadership in that [older] group, but we need those eighth, ninth and 10th grade girls to really step up and fill into those shoes,” he said.
Swanberg said they need to compete in some of these early meets to see what they have and evaluate the team’s talent, which is why the lineup will be changed and tweaked until May.
But the Rangers do have a strong, experienced group returning, too, including sophomore Norah Hushagen, senior Ellie Hanowski and sophomore Julia Legeault. There’s also plenty of others to keep an eye on, Swanberg said, including freshman Katelyn Nellis, junior Makayla Miles, sophomore Savana Sanchez, eighth-grader Molly McCarthy, junior Anna Behnken, freshmen Madeleine Bonnett and Natalie Krutzig, as well as junior Arielle DeYoung, among others.
The Rangers have strong field events, Swanberg said, including throwers and jumpers, as well as the mid-distance.
“I think our strengths are going to come from that mid-distance, distance team,” Swanberg said. “I think we kind of have to rely on them to be getting our points.”
The Rangers’ question marks in terms of events are sprints and hurdles, according to Swanberg.
“I don’t think we have a dominant sprinter in the group,” Swanberg said, “so I think that’s going to be our hardest thing, trying to find somebody that can step up into that role and make finals in those areas.”
The Rangers, who Swanberg said didn’t have their full team, finished in eighth place among 13 teams at the Griak Indoor Classic on Friday, March 31, which marked their first invitational of the season.
Nellis won the pole vault by clearing 9-00, the only Ranger to win an event. Junior Maja Henslin (31-08:50) and Hanowski (2:28.44) finished third and fourth in the shot put and 800-meter events, respectively. The 4x400 relay team (4:24.19) placed fourth while Sanchez (4-08:00) finished fifth in high jump.
DeYoung (1:05.26) and freshman Alexis Fahey (30-07:50) finished seventh and eighth, respectively, in the 400-meter and shotput events, respectively. Sanchez also finished eighth with 14-10:00 in long jump. Eighth-grader Lucy Saari (1:05.96) and Bonnett (11:08) finished ninth in the 400-meter and 60-meter hurdles while senior Anna Behnken, finished 10th in the 1600-meter with 1:05.96.
Swanberg said they’re looking forward to hosting the True Team, Suburban East Conference and 7AAA Section Championships. The Rangers competed in an invitational at Roseville on Tuesday, April 11 after press time.
