The Forest Lake Rangers boys track and field team, who finished third in sections and sent individuals to state last year, saw their strong cast of seniors depart last summer, which included state champion Daniel VanAcker.
That means one of the main storylines this season is who will step up after those departures. Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson is optimistic about the team, even though it may take time to identify where to place some people in the lineup.
“We had some key guys graduate last year, but I think hopefully we have the people that we can find to fill in some of those roles,” Richardson said, “and overall we should be a pretty good team.”
Some events, such as jumping, were led by the seniors last year, but Richardson is confident the personnel this year can jump into those spots. Jumps – which is new for some guys this spring – are events the team hasn’t had the opportunity to work on as much early on.
Richardson said the expectations are high, and it’s once again a typical balanced team this season.
“Yes and no,” Richardson said on whether it’s a new look team. “We have some guys that have been around for three, four years on the team, but then also a mix of some newer guys.”
Richardson said they’re excited to showcase Forest Lake’s facility this season when the Rangers host the True Team Championship, Suburban East Conference Championship and Section 7AAA Championship. The Rangers won True Team last year; it “would be pretty sweet to be able to defend that,” Richardson said.
Forest Lake participated in an indoor invitational with Roseville and host White Bear Lake on Tuesday, March 28. Then the Rangers competed at the Griak Indoor Classic on Friday, March 31 where they placed fourth in the meet.
The Rangers scored 50 points, behind Mounds View (116), New Richmond (61) and Eau Claire Memorial (59) in first, second and third place, respectively.
Senior Jacob Mayer won the 400-meter event with a 52.68, the only Ranger to place first. Senior Westin Hoyt placed second (7.08) in the 60-meter dash, and senior Brady Thompson finished third (11-06.00) in the pole vault. Both junior Reid Olson (53.38) and freshman Howie Johnson (44-07.50) finished fifth in the 400-meters and shotput events, respectively. Seniors Keagan Zeidler (53.53) and Ethan Lincoln (44-05.75) secured a sixth place result in the shot put 400-meters and shot put, respectively.
“I was encouraged with how they both went,” Richardson said. “I thought we had some decent performances.”
Senior Trystian Miller (43-06.00) finished eighth in shot put, while the Rangers’ 4x400 (3:36.94) and 4x800 (9:53.16) relay teams finished second and seventh, respectively. In the 200-meters, juniors Samuel Cordie (24.37) and Braycen Johnson (24.40) finished eighth and ninth, respectively.
The Rangers’ next two invitationals are on Thursday, April 13 hosted by White Bear Lake, and Friday, April 14, at Irondale.
“Overall, I would say it’s good, and we have good numbers, and I think we have some good athletes,” Richardson said, “and that’s a good starting point and then us as coaches just have to piece it together and make it all work.”
