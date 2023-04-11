Forest Lake coach Ron Ingalls isn’t as worried about wins and losses compared to the tennis program’s continued growth. The results will follow with the growth, he said, as it did last season where the Forest Lake Rangers boys tennis team went 14-5, a significant improvement from their 8-15 record in 2021.
“It’s more just trying to build a program,” Ingalls said. “I explain that in the vision [on our website]. We invested heavily in community ed.”
There’s evidence of that, too. Ingalls pointed out that a few seventh graders at the top of junior varsity are right on the cusp, and they started in community education when they were in fifth grade.
That vision he talked about is about building an “intentional” program, and the elements of creating a successful program are: parental support, establishing a feeder program, summer camps and clinics, tournaments, lessons, and access to indoor facilities, according to the team’s website.
The Rangers are looking to build off of last season despite a few departures — most notably Adam Distler, Henry Kerkow and Evan Dzurik, all of whom graduated.
“We lost a couple really significant seniors,” Ingalls said, “but beyond that, we have a young team [and] most everybody’s back.”
The Rangers have a number of returning players with experience. Among the returners who will lead the team, Ingalls said, are freshman Soren Williams (12-5 in the regular season last year), sophomore Malachi McKinnon (9-5), and juniors Frank Kerkow (12-7) and Braden Anderson (4-3 in singles; 5-3 in doubles). McKinnon advanced to the individual state tournament last year after finishing second in sections, becoming the first singles player to do so from the program since 2015.
“Those are probably my four best players,” Ingalls said.
The Rangers bring youth to the table, one of the team’s strengths, in addition to experience, Ingalls said, which gives them “decent” depth. Due to the weather, the lineup isn’t solidified quite yet, so there’s still uncertainty in the lineup. For example, he said they’re still evaluating who will play in doubles.
“By now we would know if we were outside,” Ingalls said on April 5 prior to the weather warming up.
One newcomer to keep an eye on, Ingalls said, is eighth-grader Jonah Tacheny.
“There’s one kid that’s never played tennis before that shows up here and all of a sudden his form looks great. … Apparently he’s a pickleball champ,” Ingalls said.
With a young team this season, Ingalls said handling the pressure mentally is important. He recalled when freshman Tucker Pederson told him last summer how, “this game is so mental.”
The Rangers’ first mental test on the court is their road match against East Ridge on Thursday, April 13, after their first two contests were postponed due to weather. Forest Lake also has quad play against Blaine, Duluth East and Grand Rapids on Saturday, April 15.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.