Rangers’ strength is returning cast
The Forest Lake Rangers baseball team saw all but five players on last year’s squad depart to graduation, which included the team’s top three pitchers.
Forest Lake coach Kale Henry said the team’s dominant question mark heading into the spring is their pitching group for that reason. There’s seven or eight players who can pitch on the roster, four of whom will become starters, with the others establishing reliever roles.
“I think our question mark is, who’s going to step up on the mound?” Henry said.
Even though there’s uncertainty on the mound, coupled with significant roster turnover, it’s not a rebuilding year, Henry said; it’s just placing new guys into the lineup. That isn’t a new concept, Henry said, because they usually deal with a high number of departures. In fact, he’s optimistic about their offensive capability.
“I think we’re going to be an improved hitting ball club,” Henry said. “… We’re going to swing the bat and be aggressive at the plate.”
That will be important as the Rangers look to improve on last season’s performance that saw them advance to the section semifinal round with a 4-0 shutout win over Anoka before losses to Andover and Blaine ended their season. Overall, the Rangers went 7-16 last season and finished with a 4-14 record in Suburban East Conference play.
The Rangers’ returners — one of the team’s strengths, Henry said — include seniors Remy Keis and Jake Johnson, as well as juniors Nolan Dumonceaux, Gavin Goehner and Owen Waldoch.
“That’s nice to have some returning experience,” Henry said. “… Those guys are [five] guys with significant varsity experience that are going to anchor our lineup, we hope.”
It’s still another senior-heavy group with the new replacements entering the lineup and getting their first taste of varsity baseball. While the roster is starting to take shape, it’s still early on, and they’ve only played two games.
“I think our roster is falling into place,” Henry said. “I think we’re starting to kind of feel our way through that.”
Their lineup will continue to evolve, especially in the first half of the season, Henry said.
The Rangers’ obvious goals are to win their conference or section, but Henry said he hopes they heat up as the season progresses.
“For us, our goal is to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season when we get into the playoffs,” Henry said.
That was true last year, as the Rangers won three of their final six regular season games before winning in the quarterfinal round. All three of those losses were by one run.
Forest Lake opened up their season with a 9-4 loss to Woodbury at the First National Bank of River Falls Field on Monday, April 10. The Rangers will play Stillwater at home on Thursday, April 13, before playing East Ridge on Friday, April 14.
“It’s been a challenging spring, obviously, being indoors, but we’re making the most of it and getting our work done and getting better,” Henry said.
