The Forest Lake Rangers dance team is bringing back a lot of their returning members with experience after dancing at sections last year. The team is looking to reclaim their conference titles from last year in both jazz and kick. They’ve been successful over the past six years with a conference title in either jazz or kick every year.
“This year, I think we’re really hoping to exceed what we have been able to do in the past and just continue to build on what we’ve done so far in the previous seasons,” Forest Lake coach Rachel Rue said.
But Rue said their goal this year is to break out of their section and make an appearance at state, which would be the first time since 2015. To do so, they’re approaching this season a little differently.
“I think one of our challenges this year is probably just breaking out and trying new things,” Rue said. “We’re really going for a more difficult routine and sometimes we really have to keep the mental mindset that it’s going to be a marathon. It’s a season-long battle, it’s not just everything has to be clean and look good and be delivered right away at the beginning of the season.”
It’s something the team is going to focus and emphasize throughout the season because, in the past, they’ve tried to just deliver appealing routines right from the start. It’s been successful, too, early on — until section time comes.
“That’s where we’ve kind of gotten burned by some of our section teams in the past is that they’ve delivered clean and difficult routines come section time,” Rue said. “They weren’t quite as well together at the beginning of the season as we were, so we were beating a lot of those teams last year at the beginning of the season, but then toward the end, because we didn’t have that difficulty, and we hadn’t been working on that all season long, we kind of missed out on that.”
The team has a good mix of seniors (10), juniors (eight), sophomores (12) and freshman (eight). There’s also seven eighth-graders and one seventh-grader. Since the team is spread out and there are so many returning members, the team knows what to expect.
“I think one of our strengths this year is that the kids feel like they’re ready for the challenge,” Rue said. “Their mindset is really great going into it. … They know what coaches expect, and it’s not relearning that dynamic.”
The team had their first two invitationals of the season, the first one was against Roseville on Saturday, Nov. 12, where they finished second in kick and third in jazz. In the recent invitational against Burnsville on Saturday, Nov. 19, they finished third in kick and sixth in jazz.
“It wasn’t a huge shock,” Rue said of the Burnsville invitational where they finished sixth with four of the five teams ahead of them typically being the teams advancing to finals at state. “We felt like we landed right where we needed to and scores improved to the point that we wanted them to."
They also participated in a conference meet on Friday, Nov. 18, where they placed first in jazz.
The team is scheduled to compete in another conference meet on Friday, Dec. 2, before their next invitational against over a dozen schools on Saturday, Dec. 3, at home.
