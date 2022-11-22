FL Dance.jpeg

The Forest Lake Rangers dance team enters the season with a good mix of experienced members and youth with the hopes of reclaiming conference titles and reaching state for the first time since 2015.

 Submitted photo

Rangers are trying new things this season

The Forest Lake Rangers dance team is bringing back a lot of their returning members with experience after dancing at sections last year. The team is looking to reclaim their conference titles from last year in both jazz and kick. They’ve been successful over the past six years with a conference title in either jazz or kick every year.

