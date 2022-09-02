Rangers have a promising, but young group of runners
The Forest Lake Rangers girls cross country team is looking to return to state once more after a strong season last fall. While this is a younger squad due to some seniors departing to graduation, it’s a promising group who has the potential to succeed this season.
“It feels like we have a lot of potential, but it’s also a wild card,” Forest Lake assistant coach Erin Kvam said.
The reality is that it’s a younger team, so there’s uncertainty heading into the season. But having so many potential wild cards might actually be a major reason why they could succeed.
“Another strength I think, though, is in some ways, even though we have some unknown kids, we’re sort of deep with the unknown kids that have the potential to be very good,” Forest Lake head coach John Fick said.
The unknown potential of the young runners this year is something Kvam said actually could prove beneficial for the team’s depth.
“I feel like we have a fairly young team this year, but I think we have a lot of talent on our team – a lot of girls that might run fast this season,” Kvam said.
But something feels different for Fick, who is in his ninth season coaching the girls team.
“We actually might be fairly deep, and I’ve never felt that way before,” Fick said.
The obvious question that marks this season will be the fact that the team is underclassman-heavy, but injuries can also play a major role in the direction of the season.
“[Two or three girls] will be very reliable, and then the unknown is injuries,” Fick said.
Sophomore Norah Hushagen is one of the top returnees and will be the Ranger’s No.1 runner.
“She’s our ambassador. I mean, she could win state,” Fick said. “She is a very good example.”
Senior Ellie Hanowski, who Fick said is a “very good leader,” will be the No. 2 runner and is a runner to watch out for this fall. There’s six other runners who will be in the mix for those remaining spots.
Fick said he’s “very excited to see them in action,” especially because he’s been impressed with what he’s seen in practices to this point. While practices and meets are completely different than a meet, they do “appear to be gamers,” Fick said.
Forest Lake has a varsity invitational scheduled Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Olaf College.
