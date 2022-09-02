Girls XC team picture USE.jpg

The Forest Lake cross country team is eyeing another return to this year’s state tournament with a promising young group of runners. 

 Submitted photo

Rangers have a promising, but young group of runners

The Forest Lake Rangers girls cross country team is looking to return to state once more after a strong season last fall. While this is a younger squad due to some seniors departing to graduation, it’s a promising group who has the potential to succeed this season. 

