Rangers hire first woman coach
The Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team hopes to make an appearance at state as a team after falling one match short last year when they lost 41-30 to Anoka in the Class 3A Section 7 championship game.
Forest Lake coach Joe Kunshier said he expects the team to compete against Anoka again this year in the section championship where they’ll look to reverse last season’s result.
“It’s going to be a battle, but that is our goal,” Kunshier said. “Our expectation is to do the work to get us to that point where we have a chance to wrestle Anoka in the championship for section 7 triple A and hopefully go back to the state tournament.”
The obvious challenge in their way, as Kunshier put it, is the “big hole” they have to fill after losing state champion Daniel VanAcker.
“These kids have been working really hard and doing the offseason training and a lot of wrestling, so I’m hoping that we can fill those holes,” Kunshier said.
Kunshier expects the team to still be very competitive, especially with the number of returning members they have.
Among the returnees is senior Jacob Aho, who has placed fourth at the state tournament twice, including last year. Kunshier said that wrestlers who place in the top three get their picture up in the wrestling room with their accomplishments on it.
“He really wants to make that next step up and be a top three winner,” Kunshier said. “Jake has the talent to be a state champion, he really does, it’s putting it all together at the same time. He’s a senior, this is his last chance at it.”
The Rangers have a trio of juniors in Mark Rendl (third at state last year), Parker Lyden and Hunter Gruba, who have varsity experience and will be important to the team’s success, Kunshier said.
“He’s been doing a ton of offseason training, and he’s super dedicated to the sport,” Kunshier said of Lyden, who finished fifth at state last year. “He’s probably the kid in our program that does the most wrestling, the most training, the most everything.”
Sophomore Grant Marr will be another key wrestler after he was forced to forfeit in the state tournament last year due to an injury.
The team also has sophomore Jackson Marr, who works hard and is going to “make some waves this year,” Kunshier said, as well as freshman Cullen Christenson, who has varsity experience and will “fit nice” in the 120 weight class.
Kunshier said that the team’s strengths are their experience and knowing the prerequisites to reaching their goals, but the challenge and weakness is their depth.
“I would say we’re not really deep,” Kunshier said. … “I think that’s the challenge is to make sure that kids are staying healthy and training properly, so we’re not fighting injuries.”
Another weakness is that they have some weights to fill, according to Kunshier. The team is strong up to the 152 weight range, but there’s some uncertainty about the 160-182 weight class and what that will look like as the season progresses.
“When we get to that 160 range, it’s going to be kind of a crapshoot on who is going to be there for the end of the season,” Kunshier said. “So we’re going to be trying out quite a few kids.”
The Rangers have a triangular on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Stillwater Area High School.
Girls wrestling
After only having three girls last season, the Rangers had 12 girls at a recent meeting and are aiming for 15 this year. There’s four different competitions before sections and state for the girls. Precious Bell was recently added as an addition to this year’s coaching staff and is the first woman ever to be on the staff.
Junior Aspen Blasko leads the charge on the girls side, although she wrestles with the boys, like she did last year, until sections and the state tournament. Last February, she won a state title at the first ever girls state wrestling tournament sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League.
“Aspen is going to be our leader,” Kunshier said. “She’s highly favored to win another state championship. She’s going to do really, really well.”
But with so many newcomers this season on the girls side, Kunshier’s plan is to take it slow to ease the adjustment.
“We’re probably really going to take that slow and just work on building confidence in the sport…hopefully by the end of the season, the rest of them will be ready to have a few compete at that section girls tournament,” Kunshier said.
