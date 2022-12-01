FL Wrest GMarr 0113.jpg

The Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team has high aspirations entering the new season while the girls see increased participation. Sophomore Grant Marr (pictured) is a key member who was forced to sit in the state tournament last year.

Rangers hire first woman coach

The Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team hopes to make an appearance at state as a team after falling one match short last year when they lost 41-30 to Anoka in the Class 3A Section 7 championship game.

