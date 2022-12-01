The Forest Lake Rangers boys swim and dive team will have a large influx of young talent this year, but it isn’t changing expectations. Senior Brady Thompson (pictured) is a returning swimmer with experience.
After sections last year, the Forest Lake Rangers boys swim and dive team received compliments from a few other coaches on the scene about how the team looked good even though they’re young, Forest Lake coach Dominick Mancini said.
This happened despite the team’s seventh-place finish out of eight teams. The boys heard it and told Mancini that they have work to do, and Mancini said in response, “Yeah, you do, because now they all know who you are, and they’re coming for you.”
And the team has been working hard to make sure they live up to that talk.
Mancini said there are seven new swimmers and two divers this season. So while the team has a major influx of young talent, Mancini said the expectations aren’t changing.
“Definitely some of the returners have some pretty high expectations, and they should,” Mancini said. “I know they’re trying to push for a top spot and some of the top spots in the section this year to try to make it to state...in relays and individual events. We’re looking to be more competitive in dual meets for sure.”
Mancini said that this is one of the largest groups of new swimmers that he’s had since he started coaching four years ago. Part of the reason behind the strong turnout was increased recruiting, he said. One challenge this season Mancini said is not knowing yet where some of the younger guys will fall, so leadership and the older boys will need to step up, and they’ll be important to the team’s success.
Although the Rangers are welcoming a lot of new faces on the team, Mancini said he could talk about his whole lineup because of all the returnees, including seniors Joe Galsworthy, Riley Siedow, Ryan Eddy and Brady Thompson, as well as juniors Sam Trocke and Robert Bour.
“As much as we’re focused on growth, I’m pretty focused on this year, too, because the older guys that we have are definitely going to turn some heads,” Mancini said.
Mancini said that senior diver Deacon Andre and freshman Jamison Livermore are “outstanding divers” and serious contenders for a state appearance. He added that Andre’s presence will help with the younger divers, just like how he’s helped Livermore.
“It’s nice to have him here for a year with some younger guys to show them the ropes,” Mancini said about Andre.
Mancini said that Thompson is the “jack of all trades” because he has strong times in every event and has the ability do everything, with the exception of butterfly and backstroke.
“We have good swimmers in every single event, which is not always the case in high school, which is awesome because sometimes you go a year where you’re down a guy somewhere,” Mancini said. “And this year I look and I go ‘We got guys everywhere that can come up and swim.’”
The Rangers first conference meet is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 15, against Park High School.
“There has been a lot of improvement, and a lot of the guys have worked in the offseason, for sure making it kind of intriguing,” Mancini said. “I’m a little interested to see where they come in ready to go.”
