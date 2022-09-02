Rangers looking to improve after 1-16 record last season
The Forest Lake Rangers boys soccer team hopes to improve this fall after going winless last year against conference opponents in a painful and injury-laden season that they’re putting behind them.
“[Last season] was injury riddled. I mean, to the point I’ve never seen it before,” Forest Lake coach Joe Tomas said. “This year we’re pretty much playing with the same team we had last year except they’re a year older, and a bunch of the guys ended up playing soccer over the summer. So I expect to compete a little bit better, and I think we learned a lot the hard way last year.”
Among the half dozen seniors who played big minutes for Forest Lake and have since graduated, one of the major departures was Gavin Middendorf, who scored three of the Rangers’ eight goals last season.
But returning is senior James Oberholtzer, the Rangers’ leading goal scorer last season. Oberholtzer and senior Marco Valente will captain the team this season.
“They worked their tails off last year, and we just didn’t have much support around them,” Tomas said. “So those two for sure will be leading this team.”
Not only does it give Oberholtzer an opportunity to take the next step, but it carves a path for the younger players to succeed in an elevated role.
“As far as the young kids, I mean, it’s a great opportunity,” Tomas said.
The reality is that the Rangers are playing in a difficult conference, one Tomas said is the “toughest conference in the state.”
“I don’t know if wins and losses will translate, but we’ll be way more competitive than we were last year, like our leadership this year, and it just has a different vibe than last season for sure, “ Tomas said.
Although Tomas said he has already seen better results so far, especially the team’s soccer intelligence, which is promising considering they’re young in several positions.
As far as the lineup goes, the weakness is scoring, according to Tomas.
“I like our backline and I like our midfielders,” Tomas said. “Our strength is in the midfield.”
So getting the ball through to Oberholtzer, who contributed half of the Rangers’ goals last season, might just be the recipe for success this season.
“He’s incredibly difficult, so fast and twitchy, and he’s really hard to defend one on one,” Tomas said. “So if we can isolate him and somehow get him the ball, that’s my big worry: can we get him the ball if he’s up top? If we can somehow successfully do that, then I think I like his chances going one on one with anyone in the conference.”
But if the Rangers want to flip the script, they’ll need scoring from other places on the roster and support from their goalkeepers.
When starting goalie Terek Tomas, who has since graduated, got injured last season, both junior goalkeepers Payton Grulkowski and Reichen Hoekstra got much needed playing time in goal.
“The good news is we got our sophomore [goalies] a lot of playing time,” Tomas said. “So they’re both returning and they’re both bigger and better than they were last year, and they knew they needed to be coming into this year.
It’s unlikely that Grulkowski or Hoekstra will claim the starting role as both are expected to split time in the net this season.
“I think right now I see it as a pretty even matchup, and I feel comfortable with either one of them – a lot more than last year.”
The Rangers lost 4-1 in their season opener Thursday, Aug. 25 against Blaine. Oberholtzer scored Forest Lake’s lone goal in the game, which came in the second half and was assisted by Valente.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.