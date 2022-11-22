The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team, composed mostly of sophomores and juniors, will face challenges early with plenty of opportunities for players to step up with the need for goal scoring this season.
The Rangers need players to step up after losing last season’s leading goal scorer
The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team is heading into the upcoming season with uncertainty because of their roster changes, according to Forest Lake coach Jon Loo, after finishing seventh in the Suburban East Conference last season with a 5-9 record in conference play and 13-13-1 record overall.
“We don’t know what to expect,” Loo said. “We got a young team this year – youngest that we’ve ever had. [We have] some really talented hockey players that are going to be stepping up to this new level for the first time, so we’ll kind of see what happens.”
The team is mostly composed of sophomores and juniors with no freshmen and just seven seniors on the new look roster. The loss of leading goal scorer Gavin Middendorf, who scored 38 goals and 62 points, along with Evan Dzurik, Matthew Linder and Jordan Nelson — four of their top five point producers from last season — means that the Rangers will need to find scoring from other places.
“Well, you got to have somebody score those goals, so it creates every opportunity,” Loo said. “It’s not as much of an opportunity as a desperate need. We got to have people fill those roles.”
The key returnee is sophomore Malachi McKinnon, who was second on the team last year with 18 goals and 52 points. McKinnon will be depended on this season after those losses. Loo also said that senior captain Gavin Wille and juniors Gunnar Bright and Riley Middendorf will need to step up this season.
“We also have some kids that can score and played in a lot of high-level leagues in the offseason,” Loo said. “So we’re hoping we can defend the net and score a lot of goals.”
The Rangers have their starting goalie, junior Andrew Saxe, returning after going 9-3 with a 2.89 goals-against-average and .897 save percentage last season.
“We’re hoping that is the strength for us,” Loo said of the Rangers’ goaltending.
Loo said they set records for scoring and allowing goals last season, so they’d like to keep their goal scoring pace and improve defensively.
The major challenges are the young players acclimating and the tough schedule right away, according to Loo.
“The challenges start early for us,” Loo said.
The Rangers’ first three games will be difficult Loo said: Champlin Park is “real good,” Grand Rapids “might be one of the favorites out of the section,” and Duluth East is a “perennial powerhouse.”
That process of acclimating will start from the drop of the puck this season.
“[It’s] probably just understanding how fast the game is and having the endurance to play the whole time,” Loo said about the keys to success early on. “When everything is new, not only are you trying to figure out how to do well in the game, but you’re also just trying to process all the new things that are coming at you. So it will be trying to set the right expectations for them, so that they can concentrate as much of their energy as possible on just playing the game and keeping it simple.”
