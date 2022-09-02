Boys XC team picture USE.jpg

The Rangers lost three of its top five runners to graduation, leaving an opportunity for others to fill the gap.

Team lost three of its top five runners to graduation

The Forest Lake Rangers boys cross country team lost three of its top five runners to graduation last spring, leaving a major hole in the lineup and major shoes to fill. If the Rangers want a chance of reaching the state tournament this fall – something the Rangers couldn’t accomplish a year ago – they will need several runners to take that next step. 

