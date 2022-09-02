Team lost three of its top five runners to graduation
The Forest Lake Rangers boys cross country team lost three of its top five runners to graduation last spring, leaving a major hole in the lineup and major shoes to fill. If the Rangers want a chance of reaching the state tournament this fall – something the Rangers couldn’t accomplish a year ago – they will need several runners to take that next step.
“We’d have to have some people step up for sure,” Forest Lake coach Andy Richardson said. “I mean, it’s definitely always possible [to reach state] and that’s the goal, but we’re going to need some people to step up and all five going on at the same time to make that happen.”
The trio of returning runners who are in the top five spots and will be depended on the most are seniors Ryan Houseman, Cooper Larson and Jake Mayer. Junior Logan Hays is also a top returnee in the top five.
“Some of our seniors and older guys have been on the team since seventh grade,” Richardson said. “So it will be kind of fun to see what they can do.”
This is why Richardson said leadership from the upperclassman is one of the major strengths of the lineup. While there’s no major weaknesses Richardson saw, he noted there is “room to grow” with the newer and younger runners getting their first opportunity in a varsity role.
Freshman Sam McCafferty rounds out the top five and is among the young talent that will need to run fast this season.
Sophomores Caleb Saari and Grady Miklya and freshmen Blake Tembreull and Mason Hays are four runners in the mix, and will be among the two runners tasked with displacing other team’s scoring runners.
The major question facing the team this year is how the upperclassman and younger runners will do in trying to fill the running shoes of the teammates they lost last year.
Forest Lake has a varsity invitational scheduled Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Olaf College.
