The team needs players to step up after the loss of last season’s leading point scorer
The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team hopes to improve on their 3-15 record in Suburban East Conference play and 6-22 record overall from last season.
Forest Lake coach Kyle McDonald said the expectations are high with three returning starters, a handful of players who played major minutes off the bench last season and a group of juniors. McDonald added that the team is still considered young this season but also has experience.
The major roadblock in their way is trying to replace what they lost in Nick Barlett — their leading point scorer who has since graduated — according to McDonald. Bartlett not only led the team with 489 points, but he also led in assists, was second in rebounding and shot 92% from the free-throw line, which is what he said they’ll miss the most.
But that opens up opportunities for others to step up. The Rangers do have junior Owen Waldoch returning, their second leading scorer last season, who was only 5 points shy of Barlett’s team lead. Juniors Nolan Dumonceaux and Reid Olson, who combined for 285 points last season, are also returning.
“I think that’s the biggest challenge coming up this season is trying to replace Nick and stepping into our roles a little bit, finding scorers, taking care of the basketball and just kind of getting out of that youth stage that we’re probably still in towards the beginning of the season,” McDonald said.
McDonald added that it won’t be one guy replacing Barlett’s scoring, it will have to be multiple players who will hopefully step into larger roles and put up big points.
The Rangers will have a new look on the floor as the team is built a little different this season.
“We’re going to be a little bit bigger,” McDonald said. “We will be a little more athletic than last year; hopefully that length can bother teams, hopefully we don’t get out rebounded, things like that. It’s going to be a different look than what we’ve seen in years past.”
The team’s strengths and personnel will be different, too.
“I think this year is kind of going to be a little opposite of what we saw last year,” McDonald said. “I think our strengths is our bigs.”
In addition to Waldoch, who is listed as 6-foot-6 from last year’s roster, and Olson at 6-foot-3, the team will also have juniors Noah Lukkason and Braedan Turk, who were listed as 6-foot-3 and 6-foot-4, respectively. Lukkason will come off the bench or start this season. Turk played mostly junior varsity last year, and although he didn’t get much time on varsity, he’s a player who they believe will have a large role and perform well this season.
“Hopefully we’re at a stage near the beginning of March towards the end of our season where guys have stepped into the roles, they’re confident in what they’re doing, and we’re ready to go,” McDonald said.
The Rangers have a scrimmage with multiple schools on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Forest Lake Area High School before their first scheduled regular season game on Friday, Dec. 2, on the road against Coon Rapids.
“The guys are really looking forward to it, hopefully we can step in and we can surprise some people,” McDonald said. “I think we will; guys have worked really hard to get to this point to where we’re at so far, and we’re excited to get going.”
