The Forest Lake wrestling team didn’t have too much trouble getting past Cretin-Derham Hall on Jan. 16, wrapping up the Raiders for a 70-3 victory. For reference, the maximum score under ordinary circumstances is 84.

The Rangers are currently rated No. 6 in the state and will welcome to other top squads to Forest Lake this Thursday, Jan. 24. In a tri-meet featuring three 2019 state tournament teams, the Rangers will battle No. 2 Stillwater at 5 p.m. and Bemidji at 8 p.m. The two guest teams will compete with one another in between the two Ranger matches.

Load comments