The Forest Lake girls basketball team will host Class AAAA No. 10 Stillwater on Friday at 7 p.m. in a game that could hand first place in the Suburban East Conference to the winner.
At press time, both the Rangers and Ponies held records of 6-1 in SEC play, jointly standing on top of the league list. East Ridge and Roseville were a game back at 5-2. Teams faced one more league game Tuesday, after press time, with the Rangers heading to White Bear Lake (4-3).
Last week, the Rangers were beaten 59-50 by Roseville on Jan. 7 before winning 67-58 over East Ridge on Jan. 10. Photos are from the latter contest.
