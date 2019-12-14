On Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Dec. 7, the Forest Lake girls hockey team held its second annual Military Appreciation game. The Rangers traded their usual colors for a combination of camouflage and red, white and blue. These special jerseys were auctioned off to raise money for the United Heroes League, which provides free sports equipment, camps and other athletic opportunities to children of military families. Donations of sports equipment were also accepted at the game.
Senior Lily Walesheck, who led the drive to create the annual military-themed fundraiser, scored two goals, while senior Brieja Parent and junior Sami Boerboom each netted one in 4-0 shutout of Suburban East Conference rival Mounds View. The Rangers (6-1-0) also shut out SEC foe Park 6-0 on Dec. 3; Walesheck and Parent were on the score sheet in that game as well, along with seniors Courtney Peterson, Sydney Schmidt and Sydney Rydel, and junior Rachel Golnitz.
The Military Appreciation Day slate included a total of four games, with the boys and girls JV and varsity units all taking the ice. The varsity boys finished off the night with a 3-2 victory over Mounds View on goals by seniors Jack Makelke and Jordan Oberholtzer and junior Hunter Johnson. The Rangers remained undefeated at 4-0-0 entering this week, thanks to that victory and two others last week, which came by counts of 4-3 over Elk River on Dec. 3 and 5-2 over Roseville on Dec. 5.
The Elks have been a thorn in Forest Lake’s side in recent seasons, frequently being the squad to eliminate the Rangers from the Section 7AA tournament. The long-awaited reversal came about in overtime, with Oberholtzer claiming the goal that clinched the victory.
