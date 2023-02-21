(Pictured) Forest Lake freshman Adie Tredinnick (1:20.55) and junior Mathias Peterson (1:55.92) finished 17th and 73rd, respectively, in the 2023 State Alpine Ski Championship at Giants Ridge Resort in Biwabik, Minnesota, on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Boys hockey
The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team (1-11-1, 8-16-1) lost 4-1 to Grand Rapids in the 7AA Section Quarterfinal inside IRA Civic Center on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Senior defenseman Gavin Wille scored the lone goal in the season-ending loss. The Rangers, who finished last in the Suburban East Conference, finished their last three games of the regular season without a loss (2-0-1).
A three-goal second period with goals from sophomore Lucas Kiel, junior Riley Middendorf and senior Gavin Wille lifted the Rangers 4-2 over Duluth Marshall on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for their second straight win. It was just the third time the Rangers have won consecutive games this season. Duluth Marshall did score a pair of goals at the 2:01 and 7:42 marks of the third period to cut the deficit to 3-2, but (pictured) sophomore Cole Rivard sealed the deal with a goal for the Rangers with about six minutes left in the contest. Forest Lake went 0-for-3 on the power play and outshot them 26-18.
The Rangers tied 2-2 against Park of Cottage Grove at home on Thursday, Feb. 16, in their final regular season game. Rivard established the 1-0 lead for the Rangers with an unassisted goal at the 6:50 mark. The Wolfpack scored later in the period before taking a 2-1 lead at the 4:24 mark of the second period. Senior Emik Hauer tied the game around the halfway point of the third period to force overtime, where neither team delivered a knockout punch. The Rangers allowed 50 shots in the tie, but junior goaltender Andrew Saxe stopped 48 of them for a .960 save percentage to keep them in the game.
Boys basketball
After winning four of five games to finish the month of January, the Forest Lake boys basketball team (4-10, 7-15) has lost six straight games. That included two home losses last week: a tight 67-63 loss to East Ridge on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and a 56-44 defeat to Cretin-Derham Hall Thursday, Feb. 16.
The Rangers were up 39-37 at halftime against East Ridge, but a six-point deficit was established in the second half in the loss. Forest Lake saw four players hit the 10-point mark in the conference loss: juniors (pictured) Braedan Turk (20), Brennan Sauvageau (13), Owen Waldoch (11) and Nolan Dumonceaux (10).
Against Cretin-Derham Hall, the Rangers were outscored 33-25 in the second half after going down four points at half. Forest Lake received balanced scoring in the loss with every starter above six points. The Rangers had an away game against Roseville on Wednesday, Feb. 22, after press time, before a home contest against Woodbury on Friday, Feb. 24. The Rangers sit No. 8 in the Suburban East Conference with two weeks left. The team still has an opportunity to pass Irondale in the seventh spot, who is 5-8 in conference play.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.