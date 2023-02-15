The Forest Lake girls wrestling team’s success at the Section 6 and 7 Tournament held at Sartell High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, resulted in three wrestlers earning berths to the 2023 Wrestling State Tournament.

Junior Aspen Blasko (Middle; 114 weight class), sophomore Nas Jarae White (Left; 152) and freshman Savana Stans (Right; 165) won their respective weight classes and will wrestle at state inside Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, March 4. Of those who didn’t make the cut to earn a state bid but placed in their respective classes were freshman Kim Hernandez and freshman Jayden Stans, who placed fourth, while freshman Annica Blasko and sophomore Anna Ruka finished fifth and eighth, respectively.

