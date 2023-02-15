The Forest Lake girls wrestling team’s success at the Section 6 and 7 Tournament held at Sartell High School on Saturday, Feb. 11, resulted in three wrestlers earning berths to the 2023 Wrestling State Tournament.
Junior Aspen Blasko (Middle; 114 weight class), sophomore Nas Jarae White (Left; 152) and freshman Savana Stans (Right; 165) won their respective weight classes and will wrestle at state inside Xcel Energy Center on Saturday, March 4. Of those who didn’t make the cut to earn a state bid but placed in their respective classes were freshman Kim Hernandez and freshman Jayden Stans, who placed fourth, while freshman Annica Blasko and sophomore Anna Ruka finished fifth and eighth, respectively.
The Forest Lake boys wrestling team had the week off, and the 7AAA Section Tournament will take place at Forest Lake Area High School on Friday, Feb. 17.
Boys hockey
The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team (1-11, 7-16) earned their first Suburban East Conference win of the season with a 4-3 victory against Woodbury at home on Saturday, Feb. 11. The Rangers still sit in the basement of the SEC – two games back of Woodbury.
Sophomore Mason Johnsen scored his first goal of the season at the 1:17 mark of the first period to give the Rangers an early 1-0 lead. After the Royals tied the game at the 9:00 mark of the middle frame, senior Wyatt Saltness scored his seventh goal of the season to get Forest Lake back in front 2-1.
Woodbury scored a pair of goals in about the first three and a half minutes of the third period to take a 3-2 lead. But the Rangers responded with a two-goal rally in the third with goals from Johnsen and Saltness again.
Forest Lake was outshot 42-35 and went 0-for-4 on the power play. Junior goaltender Andrew Saxe saved 39 shots in the win for a .929 save percentage. The win ended a five-game losing streak that continued earlier in the week when the Rangers lost 3-1 at home to the Holy Angels on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
The Rangers took a 1-0 lead roughly two minutes into the middle frame with a goal from sophomore Cole Rivard, but they allowed two goals in a 20-second span and couldn’t recover after the Holy Angels scored with about eight minutes left.
Forest Lake is in their final week of the regular season with sections a week away. The Rangers won 4-2 against Duluth Marshall at home on Tuesday, Feb. 14, after press time. The team plays against the Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Boys basketball
The Forest Lake boys basketball team (4-8, 7-13) lost both of their two games last week on the road against Duluth East on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Stillwater on Friday, Feb. 10. After the tight non-conference loss against Duluth East, the Rangers got the start the team needed with a 32-28 score at halftime against the Ponies.
Stillwater, ranked No. 3 in the SEC, outscored Forest Lake 40-30 to spoil the Rangers’ chances. Junior Owen Waldoch, who is back after an injury, led the team with 19 points while junior Braedan Turk finished with 12 points. Junior Miles Messenbring scored nine points in the loss.
The Rangers lost 67-63 in a tight conference game against East Ridge, the top team in the Suburban East Conference, at home against Tuesday, Feb. 14, after press time. The team plays in another conference game against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Girls basketball
After falling 70-38 against Stillwater in a conference game on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Forest Lake girls basketball team (6-8, 7-15) took down section foe Blaine 49-47 on Saturday, Feb. 11, which snapped the team’s four-game losing streak.
After a four-point first-half deficit, the Rangers outscored Blaine 24-18 in the second half to earn the section win. Freshman Bella Dowdell and juniors Maddie Jerde and Cassidy Pitzl took the wheel with 14 points each.
Forest Lake remains in fifth place in the Suburban East Conference. The Rangers lost 84-42 to East Ridge on the road on Tuesday, Feb. 14, after press time. The team remains on the road against Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, Feb. 17.
Gymnastics
The Forest Lake gymnastics team took down Roseville 138.475 to 129.075 on the road on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the team’s final regular season meet. Junior Sami Ernst (37.575) and senior Mackenzie Nenn (32.475) placed second and fourth in all-around scores in the meet. Ernst and sophomore Ellyana Stamp finished with a score of 9.475 and 9.175 in vault, respectively.
Ernst (9.500) and sophomore Hailey Henry (9.175) placed first in bars and floor, respectively. The Rangers finished with the three highest scores in beam: Ernst (9.450), senior Jadee Jones (8.875) and Nenn (8.725). The 7AA Section Championship will be held at Elk River High School on Friday, Feb. 17.
Boys swim and dive
The Forest Lake boys swim and dive team fell 109-77 to Park on Tuesday, Feb. 7, but the Rangers rebounded with a 97.5-85.5 win against Woodbury on Thursday, Feb. 9.
In the 50-yard freestyle event against Park, sophomore Eric Gregoire (25.46) and eighth-grader Roman Belev-Graham (25.51) finished second and third, respectively. Senior Deacon Andre (197) and freshman Jamison Livermore (196.15) placed first and second, respectively, in the 1-meter diving event, while senior Ryan Eddy placed first in 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.83.
Junior Beau Brady also finished second in two events: the 200-yard IM (2:18.49) and 100-yard freestyle (52.45). Sophomore Sam Trocke placed second and third, respectively, in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.27) and 100-yard butterfly (1:07.56). Senior Joseph Galsworthy placed second in both the 200-yard freestyle (1:59.31) and 500-yard freestyle (5:30.45).
Senior Riley Siedow (50-yard freestyle, 23.23 and 100-yard freestyle, 53.16), Brady (100-yard butterfly, 1:00.24 and 200-yard IM, 2:19.60) and Trocke (100-yard backstroke, 1:03.79) finished first in their respective events against Woodbury. Livermore (186.45) and Andre (170.35) finished first and second, respectively in 1-meter diving.
Galsworthy (1:59.16) and Eddy (2:03.26) finished second and third, respectively, in the 200-yard freestyle. Thatcher Robertson finished second in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:28.14 while Trocke finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.18. Eddy finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.57.
Senior Brady Thompson (100-yard freestyle, 56.17), sophomore Levi Carlson (100-yard backstroke, 1:08.35), Gregoire (100-yard breaststroke, 1:12.46) and Galsworthy (500-yard freestyle, 5:27.61) finished third in their respective events. The Rangers have a conference meet against multiple schools on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.