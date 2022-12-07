The Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team picked up their first win of the season with a shutout, winning 3-0 against Northern Tier at home on Thursday, Dec. 1 after dropping their first four games.

Senior forward Malia McKinnon scored two second-period goals in the win: one on the power play and the other at even strength. McKinnon leads the team with four goals while junior Sami Pool (three) and senior Ava Saxe (two) are the two other players to score more than once this season.

