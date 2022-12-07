The Forest Lake Rangers girls hockey team picked up their first win of the season with a shutout, winning 3-0 against Northern Tier at home on Thursday, Dec. 1 after dropping their first four games.
Senior forward Malia McKinnon scored two second-period goals in the win: one on the power play and the other at even strength. McKinnon leads the team with four goals while junior Sami Pool (three) and senior Ava Saxe (two) are the two other players to score more than once this season.
All three of Forest Lake’s goals came in the second period after senior defenseman Hailey Stanius opened up the scoring. The Rangers outshot Northern Tier 30-21, and freshman goaltender Taylor Thompson stopped all 21 shots to earn her first varsity shutout.
Forest Lake then fell 5-3 to Mounds View / Irondale on Monday, Dec. 5, at home. The team went 2-for-4 on the power play and only allowed one power play goal in a game where they committed eight penalties.
After Pool scored first for the Rangers on the power play, they allowed three straight goals in the second period and weren’t able to recover despite another goal from Pool and a goal from Saxe in the third period. Thompson finished the night with 30 saves and an assist on the game’s first goal.
The Rangers are scheduled to face Elk River/Zimmerman on Thursday, Dec. 8, at home.
Boys hockey struggles on first two before first home game
The Forest Lake Rangers boys hockey team lost their opening two games of the season on the road last week, getting outscored a combined 6-2. It started with a 5-2 loss against Champlin Park on Wednesday, Nov. 30, before the Rangers fell 1-0 in a tight game against Grand Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Against Champlin Park, the Rangers scored once in the second and third from senior defenseman Gavin Wille on the power play and then junior forward Caden Speidel, respectively, to close the lead to 5-2. Sophomore Malachi McKinnon assisted on both goals, and both juniors Riley Middendorf and Gunnar Bright recorded an assist each.
But the Rebels’ three-goal second period ended up costing Forest Lake. The Rangers’ penalty kill went 4-for-4, but the team gave up 60 shots in the game. Junior goaltender Andrew Saxe stopped 55 of 60 for a .917 save percentage in the loss. Saxe picked up right where he left off, stopping 24 of 25 in the 1-0 loss to Grand Rapids, finishing the week with a .929 save percentage.
The Rangers lost 7-2 in their home opener against Duluth East on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with their goals coming from junior Gavin Goehner in the first period and sophomore Cole Rivard in the final frame. The Rangers were outshot 42-12 and committed two penalties.
The Rangers face Mounds View next on Thursday, Dec. 8, at the National Sports Center.
Boys basketball loses season opener
The Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team lost their season opener this week on Friday, Dec. 2, against Coon Rapids on the road in a non-conference matchup.
The Rangers had a 35-34 lead at half but couldn’t sustain the lead in the second half, resulting in a 62-55 loss. Junior Owen Waldoch led the team in scoring with 26 points, while junior Braedan Turk wasn’t far behind him with 22 points.
The Rangers lost again in a tight non-conference matchup against Blaine on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at home, falling 79-74.
The Rangers were down 45-32 at half, but a second half comeback gave them a chance at the end. They trailed by just 2 points with about 12 seconds left in the game but ultimately couldn't complete the comeback. Waldoch led the team with 23 points while juniors Reid Olson and Brennan Sauvageau had 14 each.
The Rangers are scheduled to face White Bear Lake next on Tuesday, Dec. 13, on the road.
