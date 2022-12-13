After losing the first three games of the season – all non-conference matchups – the Rangers girls basketball team won two conference games last week, bringing them to a tie with East Ridge for first place in the Suburban East Conference.
The week started with a 40-38 win on the road against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Forest Lake was outscored 28-17 in the second half, but their strong 13-point first-half cushion helped them hold on. Forest Lake followed it up with a 56-16 win against Irondale on Friday, Dec. 9, at home. The team had nine scorers in the blowout win.
The Rangers lost 59-57 against White Bear Lake in a conference matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 13, after press time. The Rangers have another conference game on the road on Friday, Dec. 16, against Mounds View.
Dance
The Forest Lake dance team won kick and placed second in jazz in a meet with seven other schools on Friday, Dec. 9, at White Bear Lake Area High School.
The Rangers finished with 346 points and a rank score of 4 to secure first place in kick – 3 rank points ahead of Mounds View and 4 ahead of Roseville. In jazz, the Rangers had a double-tiebreaker with Mounds View with a rank score of 5 – both schools had the same number of judges placing them first and second. The Mustangs, however, beat Forest Lake with 4 more points.
The dance team’s next competition is the conference finals on Saturday, Dec. 17.
Nordic skiing
Both the Forest Lake boys and girls Nordic skiing teams placed second in their first meet of the season at Battle Creek Regional Park on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The boys were 5 points behind Stillwater, while the girls were 10 points behind Stillwater.
The boys team had five skiers finish in the top 25 out of 113 boys. The girls team had six skiers finish in the top 25 out of 88 girls.
The teams had a meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Battle Creek Regional Park after press time and a triathlon on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Irondale High School.
Boys wrestling
The Forest Lake boys wrestling team lost three of four matches this week, going 1-1 in their home triangular on Thursday, Dec. 8, with Irondale and Mounds View and losing both matches at the Hastings Triangular on Saturday, Dec. 10.
At the home meet, the Rangers won 54-26 against Irondale, but fell 57-18 to Mounds View. Juniors Aspen Blasko, Parker Lyden and Mark Rendl secured wins in both matches. Freshman Cullen Christenson was the fourth wrestler to get a win against Mounds View. Seniors Jake Aho, James Morgan and Trystian Miller as well as junior Hunter Gruba, sophomore Grant Marr and freshman Thomas Cubus had wins in the Irondale match.
The team will face Cretin-Derham Hall in a meet on Thursday, Dec. 15, before the Minnesota Christmas Tournament hosted by Gophers wrestling, which will be held at the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, Dec. 16, through Saturday, Dec. 17, in Rochester.
