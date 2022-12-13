After losing the first three games of the season – all non-conference matchups – the Rangers girls basketball team won two conference games last week, bringing them to a tie with East Ridge for first place in the Suburban East Conference.

The week started with a 40-38 win on the road against Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Forest Lake was outscored 28-17 in the second half, but their strong 13-point first-half cushion helped them hold on. Forest Lake followed it up with a 56-16 win against Irondale on Friday, Dec. 9, at home. The team had nine scorers in the blowout win.

