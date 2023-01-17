After starting the season 0-5 and then going on a three-game win streak, the Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team is winless in their past three games where they’ve been outscored by 41 points. That includes two conference losses last week: a 63-51 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and a close 69-66 loss against Roseville on Friday, Jan. 13.
Junior Braedan Turk (20 points) was the only player to score more than 10 points in the Rangers’ loss to Cretin-Derham Hall, where they were outscored by six points in each half, but had six other players contribute three or more points. The Rangers played in a tight game against Roseville, which required overtime to settle the tie. Forest Lake received balanced scoring in the loss from juniors Owen Waldoch (15 points), Nolan Dumonceaux (14), Brennan Sauvageau (13) and Reid Olson (10).
The Rangers (0-5, 3-8) are still looking for their first conference win of the season. Forest Lake played Woodbury on the road on Tuesday, Jan. 17 in a game played after press time, and ends their week with another conference game on the road against Park of Cottage Grove on Friday, Jan. 20.
Girls basketball
The Forest Lake girls basketball team (3-5, 3-10) won in a nail-biter over Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11, with the Rangers topping the Raiders 49-47. Then the Rangers fell 57-54 in another conference game against Roseville on Friday, Jan. 13, where the team was outscored 27-19 in the first half but cut the deficit to a single possession game in the second half.
The Rangers nearly blew a 25-16 first-half lead in their win over Cretin-Derham Hall that came down to the final minute. Freshman Aubree Hultman (18 points) and junior Cassidy Pitzl (14 points) led the team in scoring as the only two players with more than five points in the loss. Then Pitzl took over the wheel against Roseville with her season-high 27-point performance. The team depended on Pitzl for scoring, though, as junior Maddie Jerde (12 points) was the only other player to score more than six points.
Forest Lake has a busy schedule with three games scheduled this week: two home games, the first on Tuesday, Jan. 17 against Woodbury that was played before press time; Thursday, Jan. 19, against Park of Cottage Grove; and a non-conference game on the road against Coon Rapids on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Boys hockey
The Forest Lake boys hockey team (0-7, 3-10) remains winless in Suburban East Conference play after two more conference losses on the road last week before the team fell 5-2 against against conference rival Roseville on Monday, Jan. 16. It started with a 6-2 loss against Park of Cottage Grove on Thursday, Jan. 12, before a 5-0 shutout loss against Woodbury on Saturday, Jan. 14.
The Rangers committed six penalties, allowed 61 shots and were outscored 4-2 in the first two periods before allowing two more tallies in the third frame against Park of Cottage Grove. Senior Wyatt Saltness and junior Caden Speidel scored at the 5:06 and 15:07 marks, respectively, in the middle frame. Seniors Elias Studier and Gavin Wille, as well as junior Riley Middendorf, recorded assists in the loss.
Forest Lake continued their trend of getting significantly outshot when they were outshot 47-26 in their shutout loss to Woodbury. Junior goaltender Andrew Saxe saved 97 of 108 shots he faced in the two losses. Despite Middendorf’s shorthanded goal at the 1:29 mark of the second period to cut Roseville’s 3-1 deficit in half, the Rangers fell 5-2 to the Raiders after allowing a goal late in the second period and early in the final frame. Senior Emik Hauer scored the other goal.
Forest Lake played at home on Tuesday, Jan. 17 against non-conference competitor Coon Rapids, in a game that wasn’t completed at press time. They play at home again in a conference game against Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Jan. 19, before a road game against Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Girls hockey
The Forest Lake girls hockey team (4-7, 7-12) lost two out of their three games last week, but all three were non-conference games, so there were no standings implications as the Rangers still sit fifth in the SEC with eight points.
Senior Emma Halweg, pictured above, took a shot on goal during the team’s 2-1 loss to Blaine at home to start the week on Thursday, Jan. 12. Forest Lake went down 1-0 after the first, but senior Ava Saxe tied the game at the 9:10 mark in the middle frame with assists from seniors Ellie Zowin and Maddy Monette to tie the game. But the Rangers allowed a goal six minutes later, and the Bengals sustained the 2-1 lead in the final 24 minutes and 44 seconds of the game. Senior Adria Haley stopped 23 of 25 shots for a .920 save percentage in the loss.
Forest Lake responded with a 5-2 win on the road against Duluth on Friday, Jan. 13. Senior Ellie Hanowski scored twice while Saxe, Halweg (three-point night) and sophomore Rylen Kissel scored a goal each, too. The Rangers lost 4-2 a night later against Grand Rapids-Greenway on Saturday, Jan. 14. After a 1-1 score through the first two periods, Forest Lake allowed three tallies in the final frame in the loss. Senior Malia McKinnon and Monette scored the goals.
The Rangers are scheduled to face off against Mounds View/Irondale in a conference game at the National Sports Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, after press time, before a home game against Park of Cottage Grove on Saturday, Jan. 21
Boys swim and dive
The Forest Lake boys swim and dive team went 1-1 in conference meets, beating Irondale 95-88 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, then losing 96-81 to Stillwater on Thursday, Jan. 12. Pictured above, junior Beau Brady, competes in the first leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay at Irondale. Senior Joseph Galsworthy (200-yard freestyle) and Brady (200-yard IM) were the two Rangers who finished first in their events with a time of 2:01.82 and 2:19.22, respectively, earning the team a combined 12 points against Irondale.
In the loss to Stillwater, freshman Jamison Livermore (1-meter diving; 183.35) and senior Brady Thompson (100-yard breaststroke; 1:16.55) placed first in their respective events. The team also finished sixth in the True Team meet held on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Rangers received top-five finishes from four swimmers: seniors Riley Siedow (third in 50-yard freestyle, 23.32) and Ryan Eddy (fourth in 100-yard breaststroke, 1:08.43) and sophomores Levi Carlson (fifth in 500-yard freestyle, 5:32.88) and Sam Trocke (fifth in 100-yard backstroke, 1:02.42)
The Rangers have a conference meet against Mounds View on Thursday, Jan. 19 and an invitational at Tartan High School on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Wrestling
The Forest Lake boys wrestling team beat Park (42-25) and Rosemount (53-15) at a triangular on Friday, Jan. 13. The Rangers won 18 of the 28 individual matches.
Seven wrestlers won both of their matches in the triangular: Sophomore Devin Struntz (106 weight class), sophomore Grant Marr (132, 126), junior Parker Lyden (138, 132), senior James Morgan (152), sophomore Trenton Frerichs (160), junior Mark Rendl (220) and senior Evan Locke (285). The Rangers have three meets this week: a triangular on Thursday, Jan. 19, a meet against against Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake on Friday, Jan. 20 and an invitational on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Alpine ski
The Forest Lake boys and girls Alpine ski teams both finished third in a race at Wild Mountain on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The boys and girls teams finished with 469 and 357 points, respectively – both teams were behind Woodbury in second and Stillwater in first.
Senior Mathias Longsdorf (44.44), sophomore Leo Meyer (45.63) and eighth-grader Tristian Bodin (46.89) led the race for the boys team with seventh, 13th and 18th finishes, respectively. On the girls side, pictured above, freshman Adie Tredinnick (1:05.33) and junior Maja Henslin (1:05.62) finished second and third, respectively, in the race.
At the MLK race at Giants Ridge on Saturday, Jan. 14, the boys team finished in 11th place with 330 points. The Rangers had four skiers place in the top 50: freshman Cullen Parent (1:33.36, 36th), senior Brighten Hallberg (1:33.87, 39th), Longsdorf (1:36.11, 49th) and Meyer (1:36.19, 50th). The girls team finished 10th with 292 points and two skiers in the top 50: Tredinnick (1:22.02, 14th) and Henslin (1:23.82, 21st). Eighth-grader Maria Longsdorf barely missed the cut, finishing 51st with a time of 1:34.18 – the third Ranger to complete the race.
The Rangers have two races this week at the Afton Alps on Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Thursday, Jan. 19.
