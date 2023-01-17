After starting the season 0-5 and then going on a three-game win streak, the Forest Lake Rangers boys basketball team is winless in their past three games where they’ve been outscored by 41 points. That includes two conference losses last week: a 63-51 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and a close 69-66 loss against Roseville on Friday, Jan. 13.

Junior Braedan Turk (20 points) was the only player to score more than 10 points in the Rangers’ loss to Cretin-Derham Hall, where they were outscored by six points in each half, but had six other players contribute three or more points. The Rangers played in a tight game against Roseville, which required overtime to settle the tie. Forest Lake received balanced scoring in the loss from juniors Owen Waldoch (15 points), Nolan Dumonceaux (14), Brennan Sauvageau (13) and Reid Olson (10).

