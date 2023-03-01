The Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team saw five wrestlers - senior Jake Aho, sophomore Grant Marr and juniors Parker Lyden and Mark Rendl, as well as freshman Dayton Dale, punch their ticket to the state tournament that will be held at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5.
The Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team saw five wrestlers - senior Jake Aho, sophomore Grant Marr and juniors Parker Lyden and Mark Rendl, as well as freshman Dayton Dale, punch their ticket to the state tournament that will be held at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5.
Submitted photo
Junior Sami Ernst placed third with a score of 37.650 in the all-around competition at the Class AA State Championship at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 25.
After falling to Anoka in the 7AAA Section Championship, the Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team saw five wrestlers punch their ticket to the state tournament that will be held at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5. Senior Jake Aho (120), sophomore Grant Marr (126) and juniors Parker Lyden (132) and Mark Rendl (220) won their respective classes in the individual 7AAA Section Tournament to earn an appearance at state. Freshman Dayton Dale’s (138) second-place finish was also enough to qualify.
The following wrestlers placed but fell short of state: sophomore Devin Struntz (106; third), junior Jackson Marr (145; sixth), senior James Morgan (152; fifth), and juniors Leyton Patzer (170; sixth), Hunter Harms (182; sixth) and Hunter Gruba (195; fourth) as well as freshman Howie Johnson (285; third).
Three gymnasts represent at state, Sami Ernst places third
Junior Sami Ernst (all-around) and sophomores Hailey Henry (floor) and Ellyana Stamp (vault) represented the Forest Lake Rangers gymnastics team at the Class AA State Championship at Roy Wilkins Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 25. Ernst placed third in the all-around competition with a score of 37.650, which included a second-place finish in the bars event with a score of 9.500. Stamp (9.1875) finished 35th in vault while Henry (9.050) finished 38th in floor.
Girls basketball
The Forest Lake girls basketball team (8-10, 10-16) went 1-1 to finish the regular season ahead of their 7AAAA Section Quarterfinal tilt against Blaine on Wednesday, March 1, at Blaine High School.
The Rangers beat Woodbury 53-49 on the road on Friday, Feb. 24. Forest Lake’s 26-22 lead at halftime proved important as both teams scored 27 points in the second half. Juniors Cassidy Pitzl and Maddie Jerde led the offensive production in the win with 19 and 11 points, respectively.
The Rangers then started slow out of the gate in their 60-47 loss to Roseville on Saturday, Feb. 25, getting outscored 30-18 in the first half. Once again, Jerde (15) and Pitzl (14) scored the bulk of the production in the loss. The Rangers finished No. 5 in the Suburban East Conference.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.