After falling to Anoka in the 7AAA Section Championship, the Forest Lake Rangers boys wrestling team saw five wrestlers punch their ticket to the state tournament that will be held at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5. Senior Jake Aho (120), sophomore Grant Marr (126) and juniors Parker Lyden (132) and Mark Rendl (220) won their respective classes in the individual 7AAA Section Tournament to earn an appearance at state. Freshman Dayton Dale’s (138) second-place finish was also enough to qualify.

The following wrestlers placed but fell short of state: sophomore Devin Struntz (106; third), junior Jackson Marr (145; sixth), senior James Morgan (152; fifth), and juniors Leyton Patzer (170; sixth), Hunter Harms (182; sixth) and Hunter Gruba (195; fourth) as well as freshman Howie Johnson (285; third).

Tags

Load comments