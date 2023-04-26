The Forest Lake Rangers boys lacrosse team is 0-2 to start the season in the Suburban East Conference after falling 11-1 to East Ridge on Wednesday, April 19, and coming up short in a 6-3 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, April 21.
Senior Michael Mayer scored the Rangers’ lone goal against East Ridge, and both junior goaltenders Wyatt Mate and Derek Dahnke saw action in the blowout. Junior Ezra Lukas scored twice, and senior Elias Studier also chipped in a goal against the Raiders while Mate stopped 10 of 16 shots he faced between the posts in the loss.
The Rangers faced Park of Cottage Grove at home on Wednesday, April 26, after press time, and will complete their three-game homestand with White Bear Lake on Friday, April 28.
Girls lacrosse
The Forest Lake girls lacrosse team has suffered three straight losses after winning 13-12 over Grand Rapids/Greenway at home in their season opener. The Rangers sit 0-2 in SEC play with a 1-3 overall record.
The skid started with a 15-3 loss at Mahtomedi on Friday, April 14. Then the Rangers lost 16-5 to East Ridge at home on Wednesday, April 19, and 15-5 at Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, April 21, in their two games last week.
Senior Emma Halweg and sophomore Maren Wallinga, who scored six of the team’s 10 goals last week, lead the Rangers with six goals and seven points apiece through four games. Senior Delaney Kuny’s three goals ranks third while seniors Julia Hayek and Kate Larsen and sophomores Emma Larsen, Rylen Kissel and Anna Brunfelt have two goals each.
The Rangers played at Park of Cottage Grove on Wednesday, April 26, after press time, and will face White Bear Lake on the road on Friday, April 28.
Softball
The reigning state champion Forest Lake softball team is 3-2 to start the season. The Rangers opened up their season with wins over White Bear Lake (3-0) and Cretin-Derham Hall (19-1) and a 4-3 loss to Stillwater. Then the team split this past week’s games, losing 2-1 at Park of Cottage Grove on Tuesday, April 18, before winning 12-0 at Roseville on Monday, April 24.
Junior Hannah Tong (seven hits; five RBIs), senior Bethany Weiss (seven hits; three RBIs), freshman Avery Muellner (four hits; three RBIs), junior Maddie Muellner (three hits; three RBIs), freshman Karianne Drury and sophomore Brie Bakke (four hits; two RBIs) and junior Sami Ernst (two home runs, three hits; six RBIs) and sophomore Ava Stenglein (two hits; five RBIs) have led the way offensively for the Rangers through five games.
The Rangers have four games over this next week: Park of Cottage Grove at home after press time on Wednesday, April 26, before three games at East Ridge on Thursday, April 27, Woodbury on Friday, April 28, and White Bear Lake on Monday, May 1.
Baseball
The Forest Lake baseball team has lost their first five games this spring, which included last week’s 8-4 loss at home to Cretin-Derham Hall on Tuesday, April 18 and 16-3 loss to Mounds View at home on Monday, April 24. The Rangers have been outscored 68-23 in those five games.
The Rangers have four games over the course of this week, with a road game at Irondale on Wednesday, April 26, and a trio of home games against White Bear Lake on Friday, April 28, Anoka on Saturday, April 29, and Woodbury on Monday, May 1.
Boys track and field
The Forest Lake boys track and field team saw their only invite last week canceled due to weather. Before that, junior Reid Olson, the Rangers’ sole top-10 finisher in the White Bear Lake SEC relays on Thursday, April 13, placed sixth in the 100-meter dash (11.83) and fifth in the 200-meter dash (23.72). The Rangers then placed second out of 10 schools at Irondale on Friday, April 14.
Forest Lake’s win in the 4x100 relay and senior Jacob Mayer’s first-place result in the 400-meter dash were the highlights of the meet, while the team also earned fourth-place finishes in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Junior Braycen Johnson placed fifth with a time of 24.12 in the 200-meter dash, and senior Nathaniel Sanders placed fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.25.
Senior Cooper Larson placed fourth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10.50.44, while junior Tyler Walters finished fourth with 17.87 in the 110-meter hurdles. Junior Cam Mata finished fifth in long jump with a 37-0.5, and senior Brady Thompson placed second with a 11-6 in pole vault. In discus, senior Trystian Miller finished fifth with a 117-11. In shot put, Miller (48-5), senior Ethan Lincoln-Montanari (46-5) and freshman Howie Johnson (43-2.5) placed third, fourth and sixth, respectively.
The Rangers have invites at Roseville on Tuesday, April 25, after press time and Eden Prairie on Saturday, April 29.
Girls track and field
The Forest Lake girls track and field team had a lot of highlights in an unscored meet at Mounds View on Tuesday, April 18.
Junior Torrance Lucas (1:05.84) placed fifth in 400-meter dash; senior Jordan Parent (2:28.84) and junior Arielle DeYoung (2:31.44) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 800-meter run. Freshman Anna VanAcker (5:25.21), eighth-graders Lucy Saari (5:42.21) and Elsa Swenson (6:01.79) and junior Chloe Erickson (6:04.79) placed second, fourth, seventh and ninth, respectively in the 1600-meter run; sophomore Norah Hushagen (11:08.74) won the 3200-meter run, while eighth- grader Molly McCarthy finished fourth with a time of 12:02.88. Sophomore Julia Legeault (18.28) and freshman Madeleine Bonnett (18.35) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100-meter hurdles; Bonnett also placed seventh in the 300-meter hurdles with a 52.92. Sophomore Savanna Sanchez (4-08) and Legault (31-03) placed fourth and ninth in high jump and triple jump, respectively. Junior Makayla Miles (8-08; second) and both freshman Adie Treddinick and sophomore Ellyana Stamp (7-8; fifth) placed in pole vault; freshman Alexis Fahey (98-00), senior Isabella Maloney (96-09) and junior Maja Henslin (90-10) placed second, third and sixth, respectively, in discus; while Henslin (31-11), Fahey (29-11) and Maloney (27-04) placed first, third and ninth, respectively, in shot put.
Before this, the Rangers placed fourth in the first SEC meet of the season on Tuesday, April 11. Among the highlights was Hushagen who finished second in the 1600-meter dash with a time of 5:31.29, while VanAcker (5:45.43) finished third in the same event. Henslin won the shot put with a score of 34-11:50.
Savana Sanchez earned a second-place result in high jump with a 4-10, and the Rangers’ 4x400 (4:18.05) and 4x800 (10:09.18) relay teams finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Miles (9-02.00) and freshman Katelyn Nellis (8-08:00) finished fourth and fifth in shot put, respectively. Both Sanchez (16-02.25) in long jump and Legault (33-04.00) in triple jump placed fifth.
The Rangers have an invite at Eden Prairie on Saturday, April 29.
Boys tennis
The Forest Lake boys tennis team is on a four-match losing skid after winning against East Ridge (4-3) and Grand Rapids (6-1) in their first two games of the season. The Rangers, who sit 2-4 overall, lost 6-1 to Stillwater on Monday, April 24, after losing to Blaine (4-3), Duluth East (7-0) and Mounds View (7-0) in their previous three matches.
The Rangers continue their busy week with a match at White Bear Lake on Tuesday, April 25, after press time, a home match against Irondale on Thursday, April 27, and a tri with Brainerd and Duluth Denfeld at home on Saturday, April 29.
Boys golf
The Forest Lake boys golf team saw their first seven events this spring canceled or postponed due to weather. The Rangers competed in their first SEC meet of the season on Tuesday, April 25, at Gross National Golf Course after press time. The team then heads to Bunker Hills Golf Course for a meet on Thursday, April 27, before another SEC meet at the White Bear Yacht Club on Monday, May 1.
