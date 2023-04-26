The Forest Lake Rangers boys lacrosse team is 0-2 to start the season in the Suburban East Conference after falling 11-1 to East Ridge on Wednesday, April 19, and coming up short in a 6-3 loss to Cretin-Derham Hall on Friday, April 21.

Senior Michael Mayer scored the Rangers’ lone goal against East Ridge, and both junior goaltenders Wyatt Mate and Derek Dahnke saw action in the blowout. Junior Ezra Lukas scored twice, and senior Elias Studier also chipped in a goal against the Raiders while Mate stopped 10 of 16 shots he faced between the posts in the loss.

